The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has made a call to government and civil society to increase public education on the Constitution.

Tayebwa made this call whole commissioning the virtual museum of constitutionalism.

The museum was launched during the Constitution Symposium at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala on Friday, 15 August 2024.

He said that majority of Ugandans do not understand the Constitution while others have varying interpretations.

"Interpretation of the Constitution is different amongst the elite, leaders and the locals. Government and Civil Society have a responsibility to sensitise the citizenry,” Tayebwa said.

He added that the future of East Africa lies in collective commitment to uphold the rule of law, protection of human rights and ensuring that power serves the people.

"To us leaders, civil society and citizens, this is our call to action to build a society where constitutions are not just mere documents but the living essence of our governance. Together, let us ensure that the ideals of constitutionalism will lead us towards a brighter and a more inclusive East Africa," he said.

Tayebwa also re-echoed the call for reinstatement of presidential term limits, saying that they are the strongest benchmark of democracy.

"My prayer is that after President Yoweri Museveni, we should never have any leader who leads beyond two terms. We should work hard to return term limits," said Tayebwa.

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Nobert Mao on the other hand preached peaceful transition of governance.

"Peaceful change is something we must insist on and put it on President Museveni. It is our duty to keep reminding him of the responsibility that comes with power," Mao said.

He added, "Ugandans must start having these difficult conversations but they cannot be prefaced on people calling government junta and government calling people enemies. There is need for political hygiene”.

He said that there is still hope for a bright future for Uganda as long as citizens embrace dialogue and denounce violence.

The Germany Ambassador to Uganda, HE Mathias Schauer said that Uganda has a good Constitution.

"Uganda's Constitution is well written, it is more of the implementation where there is room for improvement," he said.

The Executive Director, Centre for Constitutional Governance, Sarah Bireete said that the virtual museum aims at exploring how nations have developed and upheld their constitutions, the struggles for democracy, human rights and the rule of law and the distinctive ways in which diverse societies have shaped governance.

In another development, the Deputy Speaker encouraged youths to become ambassadors of innovation in Africa, saying that innovation is key in solving today's challenges.

He was speaking at the Rotaract Africa Summit in Las Vegas Hotel, Bunga, that attracted Rotaractors from over 20 African countries.

Tayebwa said youths have the potential to transform Africa by empowering their peers with skills and promoting education.

"Africa's potential is not a distant goal, it lives within each one of us. Through your passion, you are already leaders. Africa is watching and the world is watching you," he said.

He also encouraged youths to be champions of environmental conservation, saying that Africa needs leaders who are cognizant of environmental conservation.