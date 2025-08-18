The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda hosted a delegation of External Relations Officers from the Parliament of the Republic of Zimbabwe for a High-level benchmarking exercise at the Ministry Headquarters in Kampala. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, deepen mutual understanding in the fields of diplomacy, etiquette and protocol, and sharing best practices between the two countries.

The Permanent Secretary was represented by Ms. Sarah Nakamya, Ag. Deputy Chief of Protocol. The Zimbabwean delegation was led by Mr. Evans Gorogodo, the Principal External Relations Officer, Parliament of Zimbabwe

In her remarks, Ms. Nakamya commended the visit as a reflection of the shared Pan-African spirit, noting that the four thematic areas identified for discussion highlighted common challenges and aspirations that could be addressed collaboratively.

Mr. Evans Gorogodo expressed gratitude for Uganda’s exceptional hospitality, which he rated highly. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing foreign policy interests, identifying Uganda as a big brother whose experience offers valuable lessons. He commended President Yoweri Museveni’s steadfast leadership in championing Pan-Africanism. The session featured in-depth presentations on the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the ratification and domestication of international protocols, best practices on grooming, etiquette and deportment.