Uganda continues to position diplomacy as a central pillar of its foreign policy and as a constructive tool for peace building across the African continent. This commitment was underscored when the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), Hon. John Mulimba, hosted H.E. Seddiki Nafaa, Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic

Republic to Uganda, in a bilateral meeting focused on regional stability, multilateral cooperation, and the peaceful resolution of protracted conflicts.

The meeting underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic dialogue and regional cooperation as indispensable tools for conflict resolution and stability on the African continent. H.E. Seddiki Nafaa conveyed warm congratulations to H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President-elect of the Republic of Uganda, and to the people of Uganda for the peaceful conclusion of the general elections. He commended Uganda’s longstanding record of stability and its historically cordial relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, noting the mutual respect and solidarity that have characterized bilateral engagement over the years.

The Ambassador briefed the Minister on the evolving deliberations at the United Nations Security Council concerning the Sahrawi question and the peace process between the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Kingdom of Morocco. He reiterated Sahrawi’s commitment to a negotiated settlement, while expressing concern over developments that have undermined existing ceasefire arrangements. Amb. Nafaa informed the Minister of Sahrawi’s candidature to the African Union Peace and Security Council and formally sought Uganda’s support ahead of the forthcoming elections.

In response, Hon. John Mulimba reaffirmed Uganda’s foreign policy orientation, which emphasizes peaceful coexistence, non-alignment, regional integration, and the promotion of African-led solutions to African challenges. He reiterated Uganda’s unwavering support for peace building initiatives, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to African Union and United Nations resolutions. The Minister recalled Uganda’s historical engagement with the Sahrawi leadership, including President Museveni’s direct communication with H.E. Brahim Ghali, and emphasized the need for

all parties to respect agreed continental and international frameworks.

Hon. Mulimba further noted Uganda’s willingness to support inclusive diplomatic negotiations involving key regional and international actors, with the objective of fostering a durable and peaceful resolution that upholds legitimacy, sovereignty, and regional stability. He reaffirmed Uganda’s determination to remain a constructive partner in advancing peace, security, and cooperation, consistent with its role as a responsible actor in regional and global affairs.

Uganda remains steadfast in its belief that durable peace in Africa can only be achieved through dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and collective responsibility principles that continue to guide its engagement within the continent and the global community.