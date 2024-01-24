Sometimes all it takes in life is a single opportunity to unleash the potential hidden within us. This is the remarkable story of Djouma Harerimana, a Congolese refugee who discovered his passion for digital marketing and found his path to success through the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) Changamka Digital Hub initiative.

Bittersweet beginnings

Djouma's path into digital marketing was not easy. Before setting foot in Uganda, Djouma had experienced the darkest depths of human suffering. He fled the war-ravaged Democratic Republic of the Congo, leaving behind a life that was once filled with love, happiness and dreams of a prosperous future. The shackles of displacement weighed heavily on him as he sought refuge in a foreign country, not knowing what the future would bring.

But amid this uncertainty, Djouma found a source of resilience in the form of the Changamka Digital Hub. This initiative aims at providing digital skills training to refugees and marginalised communities to help rebuild their lives and allow them to seek better opportunities. Djouma grabbed the opportunity with both hands and embarked on a journey that would change the course of his life.

Under the guidance of experienced trainers and with access to state-of-the-art facilities, Djouma immersed himself in the world of digital marketing. He learned the essentials of content creation, search engine optimisation and social media marketing. His curiosity and tireless efforts quickly made him a rising star at the Hub.

"I never thought I could have a career in digital marketing. The Changamka Digital Hub opened up a whole new world of opportunities for me," says Djouma, beaming with enthusiasm.

From knowledge to practice: the digital entrepreneur emerges

Equipped with his newly acquired knowledge, Djouma wasted no time in applying his skills and turning his dreams into reality. Together with other refugees, he founded his first company, offering web design and digital marketing services to individuals and businesses in need.

Thanks to his ability to connect with people and understand their digital needs, Djouma's business quickly gained traction. Through word-of-mouth and the power of online platforms, his customer base grew considerably, enabling him to support himself and his family.

Embracing challenges

Djouma faced numerous obstacles on his journey. Due to his refugee status, he encountered scepticism and prejudice. But he refused to be defined by the judgement of others. Instead, he used their doubts as an incentive to prove that his worth and potential transcend borders and circumstances.

"The challenges I've faced have only made me stronger. Being a refugee doesn't mean I'm any less capable. If anything, it has only made me more determined to succeed," Djouma asserts with unwavering conviction.

Inspiring change, one digital step at a time

Djouma's success story offers a glimmer of hope for other refugees. It shows that even amid displacement, you can find purpose, embark on a new career path, and have a positive influence on others.

Motivated by his personal journey, Djouma actively engages with other refugees at the Changamka Digital Hub, providing mentorship and guidance. By sharing his knowledge and experience, he aims to help others find their own path to success in the dynamic world of digital marketing.

Djouma's story reminds us of the importance of investing in education and skills development for displaced people so that they can make a positive contribution to society. As we celebrate Djouma's achievements, we should also endeavour to create more opportunities for refugees around the world to ensure that no talent goes untapped, and no dream remains unfulfilled.