Parliament has received a fresh and expanded version of the forensic science legislation now titled the Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Bill, 2025.

The Bill tabled for First Reading on Tuesday, 29 July 2025 by the State Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi replaces the earlier Forensic Evidence Bill, 2024 which was formally withdrawn in February after consultations revealed the need for significant changes that would alter its original intent.

The new bill introduces a far-reaching legal framework aimed at regulating forensic and scientific analytical services in Uganda.

It proposes the formal establishment of the Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) as the national referral centre for forensic and scientific investigations and designates it as the country’s National Poison Information Centre.

The Bill also introduces an independent regulatory arm within the Ministry of Internal Affairs known as the Department of Inspection and Legal Services to oversee forensic services nationwide.

“This revised legislation aligns key areas of forensic science regulation, expands institutional responsibilities and ensures proper oversight,” Muhoozi told the House earlier this year while explaining the withdrawal of the previous version.

The original Bill introduced in November 2024 focused primarily on regulating DNA profiling and the handling of body samples for use in criminal investigations.

It also proposed the establishment of a National DNA Database to be managed by the Directorate of the Government Analytical Laboratory.

However, the revised Bill goes beyond this limited scope to create a comprehensive system for regulating scientific evidence, laboratory practices, and data protection.

Under the new proposal, the Government Analytical Laboratory is not only mandated to carry out forensic analysis in traditional areas such as DNA, toxicology and questioned documents, but is also expected to operate in emerging fields including cybercrime, environmental samples, and food and drug safety.

The Bill allows for the establishment of regional analytical laboratories to decentralise services and improve access across the country.

The Bill sets out procedures for the collection, use and secure storage of body samples such as blood, saliva and hair, which must be obtained with informed consent or through a court order.

It establishes a forensic and scientific database that encompasses a broader range of information than the DNA only system proposed in 2024.

The database will be governed by strict access controls and any unauthorised use or disclosure will attract serious penalties.

The Department of Inspection and Legal Services will serve as the new regulatory body with powers to licence, inspect and sanction forensic laboratories.

Inspectors will be able to enter premises, issue correction directives and even order temporary closure of non-compliant facilities.

Laboratories must register and obtain annual licenses, and those operating without one face fines of up to 500 currency points or imprisonment of up to three years.

The Government Analytical Laboratory will also take on a new role as the National Poison Information Centre tasked with coordinating poisoning incidents, conducting related analyses and maintaining a national database of poisoning cases. The Bill also introduces penalties for offences ranging from falsifying analysis results to obstructing inspectors or disclosing confidential forensic data without authorisation.