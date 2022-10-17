The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has urged the people of Lyantonde district to work hard and stop turning to MPs as their problem solvers.

This was during a fundraising drive for the construction of Kinuuka Archdeaconry Church in Kabula County on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

“The main role of MPs is legislation and that is why people all over the country and other countries appreciate the quality of Ugandan laws,” Tayebwa said.

He added that that too much sleep could lead to laziness and a waste of time and can lead to poverty.

“Napoleon said that two hours of sleep are good for the man and four for the woman. But if you sleep for eight hours, then you become a fool,” he said.

Tayewba also encouraged the people to support government programme through which people will alleviate themselves from poverty.

He promised the people of Lyantonde that government was committed to solving their problems and once Parliament retuned from recess, the power issue that has been persistent will be among the first problems to be addressed.

Hon. Enos Assimwe (Kabula County) and Hon. Pauline Kemirembe (district Woman MP) thanked the people who turned out to do a noble cause constructing the church in Kabula.

Total contribution in cash and pledges towards the church construction was Shs378 million.