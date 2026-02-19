The Bishop of Kasese Diocese, Rt. Rev. Francis Aquirinus Kibira has urged Christians to meditate deeply on their inner attitude during the Lenten season, so as to learn oneself and process the convictions of the heart, spirit and soul.

Presiding over the Ash Wednesday Mass at Parliament on 18 February 2026, the Bishop noted that the soul requires training to achieve a good inner attitude, which is the foundation of spiritual life and development.

“We tend to concentrate on external factors like one’s social position, influence, popularity or wealth. But we must challenge our sincerity, honesty, simplicity and humility. The Lenten season is a good opportunity to probe our daily conduct and bring our souls close to God”, Bishop Kibira said.

He added that the elements of Lent that include fasting and alms-giving, draw persons closer to God by disciplining and training the weak body and mind.

The Bishop said the symbolism of ashes put on the forehead portray human frailty and fragility because God used dust (ashes) to create man and blow life into him.

“Ashes cannot hold together unless they are in God’s hands. Ashes also symbolise our mortality because no human being can redeem themselves except with the mercy of God. God displays His power over us by forgiving our sins and showing us merciful love,” Bishop Kibira added.

The congregation that included Members of Parliament raised over Shs47 million towards support preparations by Kasese Catholic Diocese which will lead the Martyrs Day celebrations on 03 June 2026.

In a related development, the Anglican Parliamentary Chaplaincy held a service which was led by Rev. Misusera Mukaddeayigga from Uganda Christian University Mukono.

He emphasised that a call to fasting is slightly different and Christians should not look somber as the hypocrites do during fasting but instead ensure that it remains between them and their God.

“God wants us to fast with sincerity and let it not be obvious to men that you are fasting. Let it only be known to your father who knows everything”, he said.

He encouraged Christians to do soul searching, saying that life is too fast and too noisy for Christians and added that Lent is not only a season to reflect, repent and forgive, but also a season of re-dedication to the Lord.

The Parliamentary Chaplain, Rev. Gillian Amongin Okello beseeched Christians to pray for Parliament and Uganda at large.

“Forgive us oh Lord for the way we use our tongues and for everything that we have done that does not speak to your name. Draw us closer to you”, she prayed.