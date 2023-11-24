The Deputy Speaker of the Legislatures of Uganda and China have committed to continue cooperation in a bid to maintain strong relationship between the two countries.

The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa and the Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, H.E. Luosang Gyaltsen.

Tayebwa met H.E Luosang Gyaltsen at Parliament Building on Thursday, 23 November 2023. The meeting was attended by Chairpersons of Committees of Parliament, and a delegation from the Chinese Legislature.

While addressing the meeting, Tayebwa commended China for its longstanding relationship with Uganda, which he said dates back to pre-independence times.

He observed that Uganda and China have consolidated cooperation in political, security, economic, social, cultural and scientific disciplines, adding that China has supported preparations to host the Group of 77 and China meeting in Kampala, in January 2024.

“I want to appreciate President Xi Jinping for the great friendship he has exhibited towards Uganda and Africa at large. His good working relationship with President Museveni has facilitated development of our country,” said Tayebwa.

He commended China for its role in reforming the UN Security Council and committed Uganda's efforts to push for equal representation.

“We want to assure our Chinese friends that Uganda will continue to push for reforms to ensure Africa gets two permanent seats on the UN Security Council as per the consensus of the African Union,” Tayebwa added.

He appreciated China for its support in tackling Covid-19 in Uganda as well as development of trade through preferential treatment for Uganda's exports and setting up industrial parks.

He also committed Government’s support to the one China Policy, and wooed investors to consider Uganda's tourism sector.

Tayebwa appreciated H.E. Luosang Gyaltsen’s visit to Uganda, saying it will strengthen bilateral relations and improve cooperation at Parliament level.

“I commit on behalf of Parliament of Uganda to move this friendship to a higher level. I have assigned Hon. Dicksons Kateshumbwa [MP, Sheema Munic.] to head the Uganda-China Parliamentary Friendship Group and he will contact the Ambassador on how to improve our cooperation,” said the Deputy Speaker.

H.E. Luosang Gyaltsen reiterated that the cooperation between China and Uganda has been strong, especially between the Legislatures of the two countries.

“Uganda is an important cooperative partner of the Belt and Road Initiative in Africa. I hope to establish and maintain a good working relationship that will strengthen working relations between our Legislatures,” H.E. Luosang Gyaltsen said.

He said the recent Third Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation provided opportunities for partner countries including Uganda, to improve cooperation to promote high quality development.

He also commended Uganda's critical role in safeguarding common African position at the UN Security Council.

“We support Uganda in fully defending national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and support its role in regional peace and security,” H.E. Luosang Gyaltsen added.

He said China will work with Uganda to strengthen communication and cooperation on human rights, counter-terrorism, poverty reduction, climate change, health and trade issues.

“China will continue to encourage capable Chinese companies with good desire, to invest in Uganda and create more jobs for the economy, as well as promote construction of industrial parks,” said H.E. Luosang Gyaltsen.

The two leaders exchanged gifts after the meeting.