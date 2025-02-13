Anti-plastic activists from Plawaste have petitioned the Committee on Health urging lawmakers to impose strict regulations and raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic on public health and the environment.

The petitioners who met the committee on Wednesday, 12 February 2025 asked MPs to address Uganda’s escalating plastic pollution crisis. They presented to the MPs a brief highlighting the dangers of unregulated plastic use in Uganda.

The Managing Director of Plawaste, Kenneth Tumusiime stressed the need for intentional awareness campaigns.

He expressed concern over the widespread practice of burning plastics in residential areas, warning of severe health consequences. “How can we make plastic burning stop in Uganda? We are seeing numerous health issues emerge because of such practices,” he said.

Tumusiime, a waste management consultant urged the government to improve waste management through subsidies for recycling and to implement the National Strategy for the Management of Plastic Pollution (2023-2028).

Committee Chairperson, Hon. Joseph Ruyonga commended the activists and called for research on alternative packaging, such as glass bottles instead of plastic. He suggested engaging water bottling companies to include cautionary labels warning consumers about the dangers of prolonged plastic exposure to sunlight. “When you look at water bottles, there is no caution yet some of these bottles are exposed for too long in the sun without knowledge of the effects on the water,” he said.

Hon. Samuel Acuti Opio (Indep., Kole North) proposed bylaws to penalise littering, reinforcing the need for public education on responsible waste disposal.

Hon. Victor Nekesa (UPDF) raised concerns about plastic contamination in soils which has led to the rejection of exports to the European markets. She urged Plawaste to research the impact of plastics on soil health. “This is a wake-up call for Ugandans. Our products once tested fail to meet international market standards because they find microplastics in them. Can we do more research on the matter,” she said.