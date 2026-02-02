The World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Office for South Africa in collaboration with the National Department of Health (NDoH) and the Limpopo Provincial Department of Health, conducted an integrated Leprosy Case Management and Mass Drug Administration (MDA) Training Workshop in Tzaneen, Limpopo Province, from 26 to 28 January 2026.

The workshop formed part of South Africa’s efforts to advance the control and elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), in line with the WHO NTD Roadmap 2021–2030 and Sustainable Development Goal target 3.3.

While leprosy prevalence in South Africa remains low, sporadic cases continue to occur, underscoring the need for sustained capacity in early detection, effective treatment, and prevention of disability. In parallel, schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiases (STH) remain endemic in several provinces, particularly affecting school-aged children and underserved communities. As the country prepares to scale up MDA using WHO-donated medicines, strengthening provincial and district readiness is critical.

The three-day workshop focused on improving technical and operational capacity for leprosy diagnosis and case management, promoting stigma reduction and referral pathways, and strengthening planning and implementation for safe and effective MDA. Participants also worked on developing provincial and district microplans to support programme rollout.

The workshop had 70 multi-disciplinary participants, which included provincial and district health officials, clinicians, environmental health practitioners, pharmacists, and programme managers. Technical facilitation was provided by WHO experts, the National Department of Health, academic institutions, The Leprosy Mission South Africa and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. Mr Patrick Hlungwani from the National Department of Health emphasised the need to strengthen leprosy surveillance and reinforce multisectoral stakeholder collaboration to ensure the successful implementation of the MDA.

Dr Dhruv Pandey, Medical Officer, Tropical and Vector Borne Diseases Multicounty Assignment Team working with WHO in Southern Africa, underscored the urgency by saying that: “Schistosomiasis and STH control require sustained, multi-sectoral commitment. Integrating MDA into existing platforms is essential to reach vulnerable populations efficiently, in line with the WHO NTD Roadmap.”

The workshop strengthened coordination, readiness, and technical capacity, contributing to South Africa’s broader commitment to equitable access to NTD prevention and care, and coinciding with preparations for the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day.

Together, these efforts highlight South Africa’s continued leadership in advancing the prevention, control and elimination of neglected tropical diseases.