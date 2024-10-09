To facilitate the return of 1,600 families displaced by the flood disaster in the city of Touba, Senegal TİKA provided 3 high-capacity water pumps, along with water pipes, hoses and 200 sets of boots, raincoats and safety vests.
The equipment was handed over to officials from the Touba Municipality for distribution to affected families.
Heavy rainfall on September 17-18, 2024, caused significant damage in the city, where the inadequate sewage infrastructure contributed to severe flooding, resulting in the loss of three lives.
Abdoul Lahad Ka, the mayor of Touba, a city with a population of approximately one million, expressed his gratitude to TİKA and the Turkish people for their swift response to the community’s urgent needs.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).