Within the “Ramadan Programs” organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), food packages consisting of basic necessities were delivered to 500 families in need residing in Lesotho, a country in Southern Africa.

Within the scope of the theme “Access to Safe Food in Lesotho,” organized by TİKA on the occasion of Ramadan, food packages containing basic necessities were delivered to 500 families in need residing in Mokhotlong, the mountainous region of the country where access to safe food is most challenging.

At the opening ceremony of the program held with the participation of the Deputy of the National Assembly of Lesotho, Bolala Khesa, Deputy Khesa said, “This aid provided by the generous Turkish nation holds significant meaning for us, the people of Lesotho. We are grateful to Türkiye and TİKA for their assistance”.

Being classified among the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Lesotho has been heavily affected by climate challenges caused by global warming, and economic vulnerabilities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic experienced globally. Highly affected by food security risks caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, Lesotho strives to mitigate these climatic, economic and humanitarian risks in the short and medium term.