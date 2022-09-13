Africa Oil Week (AOW) (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce that Tullow Oil is Silver sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The independent oil and gas, exploration and production group will be represented at AOW - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Tullow Oil, which has interests in over 30 exploration and production licenses across eight countries, has committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

We are also pleased to announce that Tullow Oil CEO Rahul Dhir will be speaking at AOW in the plenary theatre. His talk is titled, “Looking ahead – operating successfully in East and West Africa in the 2020s.” Tullow Oil Deputy MD Cynthia Lumor and Head of Commercial Ramy Lofty will also be speaking at Africa Oil Week.

“We’re very pleased to welcome the Tullow Oil as Silver sponsor of AOW 2022 and thank them for their support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“Tullow Oil are long standing sponsors of Africa Oil Week, and we fondly welcome them back to AOW this year, the Home of the African Upstream. Their focus on Africa, alongside a clear purpose to build a better future through responsible oil and gas development, shows their commitment to responsible global energy security. We wholeheartedly welcome Tullow Oil to AOW 2022.”

Only at Africa Oil Week – Home of the African Upstream - can you harness new business opportunities, witness hard-hitting discussions, and connect with industry peers.

For more information on the Tullow Oil visit Tullow Oil plc (LSE:TLW)

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.