The TRT World Forum 2025 (https://TRTWorldForum.com/), the 9th edition of which has been held this year from October 31 to November 1 with the theme “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” has concluded. Over the course of two days, the forum addressed global issues, featuring nearly 150 speakers from more than 30 countries and over 1,500 participants from around the world.

The event featured open and closed sessions where regional and global issues were discussed in depth, solutions were proposed, and mutual understanding was strengthened. The forum, which featured nearly 150 speakers from over 30 countries and more than 1,500 participants from different regions, addressed critical issues of global concern, such as strategic autonomy, diplomacy, economics, international law, artificial intelligence, and journalism on the frontlines.

The topics of “Contested Futures: Conflict and Reconciliation in East Africa”, “Trump’s America: Unpacking the Transformation”, “Cultural Diplomacy and Shared Identity in Central Asia: Pathways to Regional Engagement and Connectivity”, “European Security Architecture: Between Institutional Overlap and Strategic Necessity”, “From the Margins to the Mainstream: The Global Rise of the Far Right”, “The Gulf Amid a Fragmenting Global Order: Vision, Rivalry and Fault Lines”, “From Victimhood to Resilience: The Path to Justice in Gaza” and “The Ukraine Conflict: Diplomacy Amid the Fog of War” were discussed during the expert roundtables.

On the first day of the TRT World Forum, which is one of the largest and most high-profile forums in the global media sector, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı delivered inaugural speeches. Six journalists, who participated in the program featuring a video in memory of journalists who lost their lives in Gaza, presented to President Erdoğan the press vest they wore in Gaza. TRT Director General Sobacı presented a gift to President Erdoğan following his speech.

Nearly 150 nationally and internationally renowned figures including Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Djoomart Otorbaev, Former First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, General Supervisor of Official Media of State of Palestine Ahmed Assaf, Former Judge of the International Court of Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, Regional Director for Africa, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Patrick Youssef participated as speakers in the open sessions at the major event, where key global issues were discussed over the course of two days.

