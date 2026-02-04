Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026, the region’s premier energy investment platform, has confirmed Trinidad&Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad‑Bissessar as a keynote speaker. Her participation underscores the country’s pivotal role in shaping the Caribbean energy landscape and signals CEW’s emergence as the must‑attend forum for investors, operators and governments seeking high‑impact opportunities in the region.

In 2025, the government awarded a major ultra‑deepwater exploration block (TTUD‑1) to ExxonMobil, marking the company’s return after two decades and opening the door to potential investments of more than $20 billion. At the same time, enhanced cooperation on cross‑border gas projects with regional partners – including efforts by bp and Shell to secure U.S. licensing for fields shared with Venezuela – highlights the strategic importance of the basin as global players seek new supply opportunities.

On the project front, Trinidad&Tobago continues to deliver operational momentum. bpTT’s Cypre gas project has delivered first gas and completed its full seven‑well development, reinforcing supply into both export streams and domestic infrastructure. The Mento field, a 50/50 joint venture between bpTT and EOG Resources, has also begun producing first gas, demonstrating the strength of strategic partnerships in expanding output. Meanwhile, bp’s Ginger gas development reached FID and is on track for first gas in 2027, further expanding offshore capacity. These developments – alongside deepwater exploration interest and cross‑border initiatives – are critical to sustaining Trinidad’s role as a major LNG exporter and unlocking value across ammonia, petrochemicals and gas‑to‑power sectors.

“Spearheading regional cooperation and investment is at the heart of our mission for Caribbean Energy Week. Prime Minister Persad‑Bissessar’s confirmation highlights Trinidad&Tobago’s strategic importance and reinforces CEW as the place where capital meets opportunity across the Caribbean energy sector,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

CEW 2026 will bring together ministers, global energy majors, investors and development partners for structured deal‑making, country roundtables and sector deep dives spanning hydrocarbons, LNG, renewables integration, grid modernization and carbon markets. Delegates will have the chance to engage directly with strategic opportunities in Trinidad&Tobago – from deepwater exploration acreage to transitional infrastructure and investment vehicles designed to accelerate clean energy access across the Caribbean.

Caribbean Energy Week 2026 will take place in Paramaribo, Suriname on 30 March – 1 April 2026, uniting government leaders, investors, and industry executives to showcase the Caribbean as one of the world’s fastest-evolving energy frontiers. By bringing together hydrocarbons, power renewables, mining, and carbon credits under one roof, the event will leverage the diversity of the Caribbean to highlight its most bankable projects, forge strategic partnerships and accelerate investment.