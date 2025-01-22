A training on geological information and technology, organized in collaboration with the Ministries of Energy and Mining and Foreign Affairs, was provided to 44 people in Asmara. The training was conducted by Chinese experts.

The one-month training was attended by staff members from the Ministries of Energy and Mining, Land, Water and Environment, the Office of Cartography and Information, and the Electricity Corporation of Eritrea.

Emphasizing the significance of the training for developing the country’s technological capacity, Mr. Alem Kibreab, Director General of Mining at the Ministry of Energy and Mining, expressed his expectation that the trainees would apply the knowledge gained to enhance the daily operations of their respective institutions.

Mr. Li Xiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Eritrea, stated that the training was part of the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in human capacity development. He commended the organization of the program and the interest demonstrated by the trainees throughout.

Eng. Teame Adhanom, a representative of the trainees, remarked that the training was the first of its kind. He expressed hope that it would make a significant contribution to the successful implementation of their daily activities.