With over 125.3 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves, Africa represents a key player and contributor to the growth of the global economy. To ensure energy security and industrialization across both the African continent and the global market, African countries are maximizing the development, monetization and exportation of oil resources. In this regard, institutions such as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are vital, and continue to make great strides towards stabilizing global markets while spearheading energy security in Africa.

During this year’s premier event for Africa’s energy sector, African Energy Week (AEW) – taking place from 16 – 20 October in Cape Town – H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, will deliver a high-level keynote address on the state of play of Africa’s oil industry and the role OPEC plays in supporting the stability of the market. During the 2022 edition, H.E. Al Ghais presented OPEC’s Global Energy Outlook, emphasizing the organization’s optimism on the role of African resources in shaping global energy security and addressing the continent’s energy shortage dilemma. At AEW 2023, the Secretary General will expand on last year’s message while showcasing OPEC’s commitment to helping Africa prioritize energy poverty eradication, environmental sustainability and industrialization.

As an intergovernmental organization, OPEC plays an instrumental role in facilitating fair and stable prices for producers, ensuring efficient and economic supply of petroleum while enabling a fair return on capital to those investing in the oil industry. The organization boasts the membership of some of Africa’s top hydrocarbon producing markets including the Republic of Congo, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria, Algeria and Libya, and works towards supporting the continent’s efforts to maximize its oil resources for the sustainable development of African economies.

OPEC coordinates and unifies petroleum policies of African countries with that of their global counterparts to ensure regimes are attractive to investors and competitive to international standards. OPEC’s production quotas enable African countries to sustainably produce and monetize oil reserves while market monitoring helps stabilize the market. During the 35th OPEC and non–OPEC Ministerial Meeting in June 2023 – which was chaired by OPEC President and Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, H.E Antonio Oburu Ondo – OPEC set the production target for its members and non-OPEC participating countries for 2024 at 40.46 million barrels per day to balance supply and demand dynamics.

The organization has also positioned itself as one of Africa’s most reliable partners in navigating industry challenges and maximizing opportunities presented by the energy transition as well as global economic instabilities and geopolitical tensions. While a lack of investments represents one of Africa’s biggest energy market challenges, OPEC - through its venture arm, the OPEC Fund for International Development - ranks among Africa’s top investment partners for infrastructure rollout and economic diversification. Investments made in Africa by the OPEC Fund include a $20 million package for micro, small and medium businesses in Botswana; a $20 million support for the Niger Solar Plant Development and Electricity Access Improvement Project; and a wide range of financing aimed at boosting agriculture, fishing, technical sciences, food security and digitalization practices across Africa.

“OPEC plays an important role in stabilizing Africa’s oil market activities. By coordinating cooperation among African oil producers and their global peers, OPEC is helping drive the continent’s local content development and energy sustainability agenda. Africa’s energy resources play a crucial role in shaping the global energy transition and organizations such as OPEC are key partners in ensuring that this transition is just and inclusive for Africa,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets’, AEW 2023 will see OPEC lead dialogue around best practices for Africa to address oil industry challenges and maximize the growth of its industry. AEW 2023 will host several emerging oil producers such as Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, all of which stand to significantly gain from joining organization’s such as OPEC. As such, the event will feature high-level engagement between OPEC members and non-members, with exciting deals on the table.

