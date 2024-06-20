Strengthening cooperation between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United States of America was the main topic of discussion on 19 June 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria, between the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, and an American delegation led by congresswomen French Hill and Chrissy Houlahan.

On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, Mrs Tchintchibidja expressed her deep gratitude and sincere appreciation to the United States of America for its ongoing support to ECOWAS in achieving its objectives.

The meeting was also attended by a number of senior staff from the ECOWAS Commission, including the President’s Director of Cabinet, Abdou Kolley, and the Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, Dr Cyriaque Agnekethom.

Cooperation between ECOWAS and the United States of America covers several areas, mainly security, economic development, humanitarian assistance, democratic governance and institutional strengthening.