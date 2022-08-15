Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) donated mattresses, bunk beds, a desktop computer, a TV, and a projector to the Central Prison in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, as part of the improvement works.

As part of the improvement works carried out for the social reintegration of child offenders as well as prisoners with rehabilitation needs; mattresses, bunk beds, a desktop computer, a TV, and a projector were donated to the prison. In addition, a library with 250 books was built.

The delivery ceremony held for the materials donated was attended by Hassan Hussein Haaji, Minister of Justice of Somalia; General Abdikarin Ali Afrah, General Commander of Prisons of Somalia; Colonel Halil Altuntaş, the Republic of Türkiye’s Counselor for Internal Affairs; Ruşen Çetinkaya, Head of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Delegation in Somalia; and İlhami Turus, TİKA’s Coordinator in Mogadishu.

Hassan Hussein Haaji, Minister of Justice of Somalia, noted that Türkiye and Somalia have long-lasting relations, which reached a milestone in 2011 and have been getting stronger and stronger ever since.

Haaji added, “We would like to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for visiting our country with his family. They have always stood in solidarity with us. Türkiye contributes to Somalia with all its institutions and organizations. We would like to thank you for the support you have provided in almost every field we need.”

Stressing the need for countering terrorism through education, Haaji expressed his gratitude to TİKA for providing bunk beds, mattresses, a library, and technological equipment to the Central Prison in Mogadishu.

İlhami Turus, TİKA’s Coordinator in Mogadishu, stated that TİKA has implemented many projects in several fields in Mogadishu, especially in the last 10 years. Turus added that they met several needs in the Central Prison in Mogadishu. He said, “As TİKA, we stand in solidarity with Somalia. Our projects reminds that prisoners are human beings too. We argue that it is important to help them learn from their mistakes and crimes and reintegrate them into society, instead of excluding them.”

Turus inticated that the main purpose should be correction, which can only be ensured by providing better accommodation, education, and access to technology.