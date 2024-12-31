Post-election unrest in Mozambique has forced thousands of people to flee their homes. In Malawi, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the government have identified around 2,000 who crossed into the country in the past week. In neighbouring Eswatini, another 1,000 people have arrived. Amongst the new arrivals are refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities who have been living in Mozambique. UNHCR is raising concerns over the escalating displacement and its impact on the affected populations.

"We are deeply alarmed by the ongoing situation in Mozambique, where escalating violence has forced thousands to flee. Refugees and civilians are facing immense risks, losing their livelihoods and relying on humanitarian assistance. While we are grateful for the generosity of Malawi and Eswatini, immediate support is crucial to tackle the worsening crisis and prevent further suffering,” said Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR’s Regional Director for Southern Africa.

In Malawi, people who fled Mozambique said they escaped attacks and looting in their villages. Many walked long distances and crossed the Shire River on foot or by small boats to reach safety. Among them are pregnant women, the elderly and children who have had little food to eat. UNHCR has swiftly provided tents, blankets and hygiene kits to assist the most vulnerable, yet significant humanitarian assistance gaps remain. Shelters are overcrowded, sanitation facilities are inadequate, and access to food and clean water is insufficient. Over 1,000 people are sharing a single latrine at some sites, significantly increasing the risk of disease.

In Eswatini, many of the new arrivals report losing their shops and businesses due to the violence. The Malindza refugee reception centre, originally designed for 250 people, is now overcrowded, housing over 1,000 people. UNHCR is collaborating with local authorities and partners to provide assistance, but additional resources are urgently needed to sustain the response and prepare for more arrivals.

Mozambique is still recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Chido, which hit just weeks ago. The current situation is hampering vital humanitarian efforts for communities who lost everything in the storm, while challenging the response to assist them.

The situation in both Malawi and Eswatini is becoming critical, with the rising number of refugees and asylum-seekers straining already overstretched resources. While UNHCR remains committed to working with local authorities and partners to tackle this emergency, the international community must urgently provide support to host countries and ensure affected populations receive the assistance they desperately need.