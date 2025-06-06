ThinkMarkets (www.ThinkMarkets.com), a leading FSCA regulated broker, recently announced the launch of ThinkRewards, its new loyalty programme, designed to recognise and reward both new and existing clients in South Africa who trade with ThinkMarkets on a recurring basis.

The programme allows clients to earn points through their trades, with points for special occasions, events, referrals, and more coming soon. The more points a trader accumulates, the higher they can climb through the tiers and redeem them for trading credit or cash.

There are five status tiers: Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. All clients begin with Silver Status and can earn points over time to progress through the tiers, unlocking more points and greater rewards.

ThinkRewards is available to South African clients on its flagship platform, ThinkTrader. The programme is entirely automated and can be accessed via ThinkMarkets client portal.

Commenting on the launch, co-CEO of ThinkMarkets, Nauman Anees, said:

"At ThinkMarkets, we’re committed to recognizing our loyal South African traders and rewarding them every time they trade. Our success relies heavily on maintaining a happy, loyal client base, so it’s important for us to continually explore new ways to encourage them to stay. That’s why we’re excited to launch initiatives like ThinkRewards, designed to enhance the trading experience on ThinkTrader and provide even more value to our clients.”

To find out more about ThinkRewards, including the opportunity to earn 3x points on popular instruments traded each NFP Friday, visit ThinkMarkets’ website here (www.ThinkMarkets.com).

About ThinkMarkets:

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010, offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo, and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader.