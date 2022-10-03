On the 2nd November, to celebrate its 120th anniversary, the Royal African Society (www.RoyalAfricanSociety.org) is hosting a celebration of ‘Creative Africa’. An evening of splendour starts at 7 pm and will be held at the Aqua Shard to honour African entertainment, film, fashion, food, and music on the continent, in the UK, and worldwide.

The evening will bring together leading figures from worlds of film, fashion, literature and music as well as long standing members and supporters of the Royal African Society, to enjoy the best African cuisine, the latest sounds, and fashion from some of the most influential and globally celebrated fashion designers from Africa including Ozwald Boateng, Alphadi, Shadae Thomas-Fahm, Yemi Kosibah and Maison ARTC. Sotheby’s will also conduct a live auction of Contemporary African Art and other prizes.

The event will feature special messages from our Royal Patron HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales and the Royal African Society’s chairperson, Arunma Oteh, as well as outstanding musical performances from the Chineke! Orchestra, Shingai and Osibisa and other renowned musical guests.

The evening will support the work done by the Society to promote the stories and experiences of African people, especially through our arts&culture festivals Film Africa and Africa Writes and our education programmes, to support African innovation and creativity, and to amplify African voices in the UK and across the world.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite from £120 for members and £175 for non-members, with a range of sponsorship opportunities available for our established and new supporters.

The Royal African Society is grateful for Creative Resilience International for its help to produce this event.

Further details are available on our website here: Creative Africa (https://bit.ly/3M7PaEP)

Arunma Oteh, Chairperson of the RAS, said:

“This will be an unmissable evening, celebrating Africa’s extraordinary creativity. At a time when this is at last achieving global recognition, it is an honour to mark the Royal African Society’s 120th Anniversary by bringing together some of Africa’s greatest talents in film, fashion, food and music for an unforgettable evening. Please join us if you can to support the Society’s work promoting African creativity and innovation."

Further information is available from:

Enquiries: ras_gala_manager@soas.ac.uk

Media: ras_communications@soas.ac.uk

Sponsorship: ras_corporate@soas.ac.uk

About Royal African Society:

The Royal African Society is a membership organisation that provides opportunities for people to connect, celebrate and engage critically with Africa today. Through our events, publications and digital channels we share insight, instigate debate and facilitate mutual understanding between the UK and Africa. We amplify African voices and interests in academia, business, politics, the arts and education, reaching a network of over two million people globally.

Watch our anniversary video HERE (https://bit.ly/3UX8gl1)

About Film Africa:

Film Africa is the Royal African Society’s biennial festival and year-round programme celebrating the best African and African diaspora cinema. Established in 2011 with the remit of promoting a better understanding of Africa through film, every year Film Africa brings diverse London audiences a high quality and wide-ranging film programme accompanied by a vibrant series of events, including director Q&As, talks and discussions; industry events, workshops and masterclasses; school screenings and family activities through Film Africa: Young Audiences; and Film Africa LIVE! music nights. Film Africa also recognises and supports emerging and established talent through the Baobab Award for Best Short Film and the Film Africa Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature.

About Sotheby's:

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Modern and Contemporary African Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.