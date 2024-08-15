To mark Sierra Leone’s mission as West African Representative and President of the United Nations Security Council during the month of August 2024, the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Rtd Brig. Julius Maada Bio launched Sierra Leone’s peace exhibition at the United Nations in New York on Monday 12 August 2024, in the presence of the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Mrs Amina J. Mohamed.

The event was marked by goodwill messages from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sierra Leone, H.E. Alhaji Timothy Musa Kaba, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed, the ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, the Representative of Mongolia to the United Nations, Ambassador A. Nyamdorj, Registrar of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, and the Director General of the International Campaign for Human Rights and Development.

On display throughout August 2024 in the United Nations building, this historic exhibition presents Sierra Leone’s remarkable journey towards peace, reconciliation, stability and development. It highlights the resilience, courage and unity of the people of Sierra Leone in the face of internal challenges and their unwavering commitment to sustainable development.

The exhibition also draws the world’s attention to the importance of international and regional cooperation for peace and security, highlighting in particular West Africa’s capacity to address regional challenges. It highlights the role of regional peace initiatives, in particular the ECOWAS conflict prevention, management and resolution mechanisms, in restoring order and stability to Sierra Leone through the valuable intervention of ECOMOG and its smooth transition to the UN peace support operation, UNOMSIL. The exhibition details the key contributions of these efforts to strengthening peace and stability in Sierra Leone.

In addition, the exhibition showcases key elements of Sierra Leone’s transitional justice process, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Special Court for Sierra Leone and the Monuments and Relics Commission. It highlights the collaboration between international partners and the government in building a new Sierra Leone that is peaceful, unified, democratic and dignified, sharing valuable lessons for maintaining peace and development around the world.

The event concluded with a reception hosted by H.E. Ambassador Michael Imran Kanu, Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations.