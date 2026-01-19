ICD serves as Joint Lead Manager for STC's USD 2.0 billion dual-tranche Sukuk.

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has participated as Joint Lead Manager in Saudi Telecom Company's (STC) successful USD 2.0 billion dual-tranche Sukuk issuance. This landmark transaction represents STC's first return to the international sukuk market since its USD 1.25 billion issuance in 2019, demonstrating continued investor confidence in both STC and Shariah-compliant capital markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The issuance achieved exceptional market reception, attracting total orders exceeding USD 8 billion across both tranches, representing more than 4x oversubscription. The 5-year tranche garnered USD 2.1 billion in orders (2.8x oversubscribed), while the 10-year tranche received USD 3.3 billion (2.6x oversubscribed). Final pricing was set at US Treasury + 75 basis points for the 5-year tranche and US Treasury + 90 basis points for the 10-year tranche, reflecting robust investor appetite and STC's strong credit standing.

The dual-tranche structure provides STC with flexible, long-term financing to advance its strategic initiatives in the telecommunications sector. As one of the region's leading telecommunications providers, STC plays a vital role in expanding digital infrastructure and connectivity across Saudi Arabia and beyond. The transaction's competitive pricing underscores market recognition of STC's operational excellence, digital transformation agenda, and alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

ICD's participation reflects its ongoing commitment to developing Islamic capital markets across member countries. Supporting institutions like STC, whose initiatives expand digital access and promote financial inclusion, aligns directly with ICD's developmental mandate and mission to empower sustainable private sector growth. By backing a transaction that strengthens digital infrastructure and broadens connectivity, ICD contributes to greater financial inclusion and economic participation throughout the region.

The successful completion of this Sukuk issuance, with participation from more than 300 international investors, underscores the robust global appetite for high-quality Shariah-compliant investment opportunities in strategic sectors. It also highlights the increasing international recognition of STC's strategic importance and credit strength in advancing regional digital transformation.

About Saudi Telecom Company (STC):

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is the largest telecommunications company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a leading digital services provider in the region. STC offers a comprehensive range of telecommunications services including mobile, fixed-line, internet, and digital solutions. The company is committed to driving digital transformation across Saudi Arabia through innovative technology solutions and infrastructure development.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector:

ICD, a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is a multilateral financial institution established in 1999. ICD promotes economic development in member countries by financing private sector projects, fostering competition and entrepreneurship, offering advisory services, and encouraging cross-border investments. It holds strong credit ratings, including A2 by Moody's, A+ by Fitch, and A by S&P. ICD focuses on Shari'ah-compliant financing for projects like infrastructure and private equity funds, aiming to create jobs and boost exports.

For more information, visit: www.ICD-PS.org.