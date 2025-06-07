On the 28th of May,1975, the Founding Fathers of ECOWAS signed the Lagos Treaty, which has undergone revisions over the years to adapt to environmental changes. The Community Institution has combined economic integration, regional stability, free movement, peace and security, inclusive and sustainable development, and the promotion of democracy. The activities to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Institution are held on the 28th of May, 2025, after the launch on the 22nd of April, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

The Intergovernmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), in collaboration with the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC), the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, the National ECOWAS Office in Senegal, along with ECOWAS Ambassadors, invited guests from the embassies of the United States of America, France, Lebanon, the Delegation of the European Union and the staff of all ECOWAS Institutions in Senegal, commemorated the Celebration of the institutions 50th Anniversary on the 3rd of June, 2025, in Dakar, Senegal.

The program revolved around interventions from the Permanent Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Senegal, HE. Mrs. Zelma Yollande NOBRE FASSINOU, Mrs. Aïta GUEYE DIALLO from the ECOWAS National Office and the GIABA National Correspondent in Senegal. The Director General of GIABA, Mr. Edwin W. HARRIS Jr., delivered the message for the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS.

These speeches recalled the reasons for the establishment of the Institution, highlighted its achievements, the roles of Member States and the Community in building this Institution, transitioning it from ECOWAS of States to ECOWAS of People. They also mentioned the challenges that mark the Institution’s path and shared perspectives to strengthen the Community’s resilience around its values. The ECOWAS Vision 2050 was also presented to the audience for better understanding and ownership. The audience was invited to uphold the Vision of the Founding Fathers through an unwavering commitment to inclusive and sustainable development on a daily basis.