Gaziantep, known as the capital of the carpet sector in Türkiye, is gearing up to host the Gaziantep Carpet Fair for the first time this year, organized by the Tüyap Exhibitions Group (www.Tuyap.com). The event, in collaboration with the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce, will take place at the Gaziantep Middle East Fair Center (OFM) from May 28 to 31, 2024. It is supported by the Gaziantep Governorship, the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association (GAHİB), and the Gaziantep Chamber of Carpenters and Weavers.

The fair aims to attract numerous visitors from North Africa and Europe - primarily from the Middle East region. It will showcase all the sector's production items, including handmade carpets and prayer rugs

The fair is designed to significantly contribute to the commercial objectives of the carpet sector. It will feature a wide range of products including machine-made carpets, rugs, mats, prayer rugs, textile floor coverings (wall-to-wall), fibres, yarns, textiles, as well as textile machinery and accessories.

It is anticipated that numerous international visitors from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, UK, Bulgaria, France, Australia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, South Korea, Russia, Malaysia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Kenya will attend the fair.

Gaziantep will showcase its potential to the world

İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager of Tüyap Fairs Productions Inc., noted that Gaziantep is a global leader in the production and export of machine-made carpets, stating, "Such potential needs to be better recognized worldwide and in our own country. We believe that our Gaziantep Carpet Fair, which the Tüyap Exhibitions Group is organizing for the first time, will create a significant impact this year. So far, the sales of the fair have reached halfway. Participants will include 40 different companies from 10 countries and nearly 200 companies in total, showcasing thousands of square meters of carpets. The fair will occupy two halls over an area of 30,000 square meters, featuring all the sector's production items, including handmade carpets, woven floor coverings, and prayer rugs."

Tuncay Yıldırım, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce, highlighted that the carpet sector is a cornerstone of Gaziantep's economy. He expressed both excitement and optimism for the upcoming Gaziantep Carpet Fair, set to commence on May 28. Yıldırım mentioned, “Gaziantep, with its powerful production infrastructure and market share, is well positioned to set trends in world carpet fashion and is preparing to welcome the global carpet industry from May 28 to 31. The prospect of sector representatives from around the world gathering in our city for the Gaziantep Carpet Fair is thrilling. I am confident that this fair will significantly benefit our local companies in the sector by strengthening existing business relationships and fostering new ones. Moreover, the fair should have a positive impact on the recovery and restoration of trade and production in our region, which suffered substantial damage from the earthquakes on February 6. We look forward to welcoming all sector representatives to Gaziantep on May 28.”

3 billion dollars in carpet exports

The global trade volume of the carpet sector has reached 17.2 billion dollars. Türkiye exports approximately 3 billion dollars’ worth of carpets to 117 countries, ranking second globally in all types of carpets and first in machine-made carpet production. Among the top ten export destinations are the USA (accounting for 45 percent), Iraq, England, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

The Gaziantep Carpet Fair can be visited from 10:00 to 18:00 on May 28-30, 2024, and from 10:00 to 17:00 on May 31, 2024.

About Tüyap:

Founded by Bülent Ünal in 1979, Tüyap holds the distinction of being Türkiye's first exhibition company. It has been a leader in the development of the exhibition industry in the country. Over the past 45 years, Tüyap has organized numerous exhibitions both in Türkiye and internationally. Throughout these events, it has served over 350,000 companies from various countries and welcomed more than 70 million visitors.

With five owned and operated exhibition centres in Türkiye and international offices in six countries, Tüyap regularly organizes specialized fairs. The company maintains long-term collaborations with more than 100 professional organizations, supported by a team of professionals. Notably, Tüyap organized the first Turkish export product fairs in China, Russia, and Africa and continues to organize Turkish national participation in an average of 10 international fairs per year. As the only private sector exhibition organization in Türkiye that owns its exhibition centres, Tüyap continues to innovate by organizing hybrid fairs, leveraging its digital capabilities.