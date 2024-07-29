Following the extreme rainfall between 28 June – 1 July 2024 and the resulting flooding in Montserrado, Bong, and Grand Cape Mount counties, the European Union has allocated emergency humanitarian funding of EUR 130,000 [141.028,55 United States dollars], to help alleviate the plight of those affected by the floods.

With the rains expected to continue until September, immediate action is needed to support the affected population and prepare for future similar events. The emergency funding provided by the EU will support the Liberia National Red Cross (LNRC) in providing the most vulnerable with shelters and multi-purpose cash grants intended to cover non-food items as well as their livelihood, water, hygiene and sanitation needs. The LNRC action is expected to last four months, i.e. until the end of November 2024.

The Liberia Meteorological Department has predicted continuous rains between May and September 2024 across six counties: Montserrado, Bomi, Cape Mount, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Maryland (coastal). The affected populations have lost valuable household items and are exposed to risks of disease outbreaks, loss of shelter, loss of livelihood mechanisms, and water source pollution. About 68% of the affected people are women, children, and other vulnerable groups, including the physically challenged and single mothers, who are seeking shelter in temporary facilities (public and private buildings) and with neighbors and relatives.

Background

The European Union together with its Member States is the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity towards people in need around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and human-made crises.

Through its European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid operations department, the European Union helps millions of victims of conflicts and disasters every year. Headquartered in Brussels and with a global network of field offices, the EU assists the most vulnerable people, based on humanitarian needs.

The European Commission has signed a €8 million humanitarian contribution agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Federation's Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF). Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to “small-scale” disasters – those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal.

The Disaster Response Emergency Fund was established in 1979 and is supported by contributions from donors. Each time a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a disaster, it can request funds from the DREF. For small-scale disasters, the IFRC allocates grants from the Fund, which can then be replenished by the donors. The contribution agreement between the IFRC and ECHO enables the latter to replenish the DREF for agreed operations (that fit in with its humanitarian mandate) up to a total of €8 million.