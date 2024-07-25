On Wednesday 18 July 2024, a delegation from the ECOWAS Water Resources Management Centre, led by its Director, Mr Alexis KOUASSI, visited the Water Museum in Gampela.

This visit is part of the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the sub-regional institution. To this end, a donation of computer and office equipment (including a computer, printer, video projector and external disk) was made to the museum, to help develop its activities in the region.

The promoter of the museum, Mr Alassane SAMOURA, welcomed this gesture, which will bring more innovation to the museum institution, which is undergoing a major administrative restructuring, and will also enable it to keep up with new information and communication technologies.

During the visit, the delegation was able to appreciate the tangible and intangible heritage of water. Through activities that were both entertaining and educational, the director and his colleagues learned about the various techniques for finding water using endogenous knowledge, the place and importance of promoting hygiene and sanitation with the “latrine Maracana” game, and the women’s journey through the chore of fetching water.

On this occasion, Mr Alexis KOUASSI, Director of the centre, impressed and touched by the simplicity and depth of the message that the museum conveys, as well as the impact that it leaves on visitors, conveyed words of encouragement and congratulations to the promoter and his employees. He also reaffirmed the Water Resources Management Centre’s commitment to supporting the museum in its future projects. Finally, a tree planting (the baobab) on behalf of the centre brought the day’s visit to a close.