On Thursday, October 2, 2025, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deployed a Long-Term Election Observation Mission (LTOM) to Abidjan in the context of the presidential election scheduled for October 25, 2025, in Côte d’Ivoire.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, approved the deployment of the LTOM in accordance with the provisions of ECOWAS instruments. This legal framework includes the 1993 Revised Treaty, the 1999 Mechanism for the Prevention, Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution, Peace and Security, the 2001 Additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, and Article 53(c) of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework adopted in 2008.

Fifteen (15) experts from ECOWAS member states will remain in the country until October 29, 2025. During this period, they will be deployed in all districts of Côte d’Ivoire. These experts have varied expertise in areas such as constitutional law, political affairs, diplomacy, media, electoral operations, conflict prevention, gender and inclusion, as well as security aspects.

The long-term mission observers will monitor all key stages of the electoral process before, during, and after the election. Their analyses will serve as early warning and rapid response mechanisms to help prevent and manage any conflicts that may arise in connection with the elections. The observers will provide real-time analysis, make concrete recommendations, and help create a climate of transparency and trust conducive to high citizen participation.

In order to ensure effective coordination of the LTEMO in the run-up to the deployment of the short-term Election Observation Mission, which will be composed of around 100 observers, ECOWAS will set up a situation room to monitor developments at the national level and publish daily updates for the attention of the ECOWAS Commission authorities for assessment.

Through the deployment of the MOELT, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to supporting Côte d’Ivoire in organizing credible, transparent, and peaceful presidential elections, as well as its continued determination to promote democracy, good governance, peace, and stability in the region.

It should be recalled that, pursuant to the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, in particular Articles 12 to 14 relating to support for Member States organizing elections, the President of the Commission deployed a pre-election fact-finding mission to Côte d’Ivoire from June 29 to July 5, 2025. This mission met with political actors, including government representatives, political party coalitions, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and several civil society actors, and submitted a post-mission report to the ECOWAS Commission.