landmark maternal health project launched

as faith leaders endorse family-strengthening initiative

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening families, empowering young people and supporting community development in Africa as it hosted the 8th annual Strengthening Families Conference (https://StrengthenFamily.org/) in Monrovia, Liberia. This represented the first time the pan-African gathering had been held in the country. Thousands of Liberians, including government officials, traditional authorities, faith leaders, educators, youth advocates and development partners, participated in the two-day conference held on June 19 and 20, 2026, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex.

The event, held under the theme ‘Strengthening Families, Empowering Youth, and Building Resilient Communities’, was organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and made available free to participants both physically and through livestream.

The conference formed the centrepiece of a week of activities highlighting the Church’s humanitarian and community development efforts in Liberia, including the groundbreaking of a new 116-bed maternity hospital in Paynesville and an endorsement from the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia. Together, the activities demonstrated the Church’s approach of combining dialogue on social challenges with practical investments aimed at improving lives and strengthening communities.

Church highlights role of families in Africa’s future

Addressing participants, Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran of the Africa West Area Presidency, First Counselor in the Africa West Area Presidency, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the conference reflected the Church’s belief that strong families are fundamental to building resilient societies. “The strength of every nation begins with the strength of its families. When families are supported, when parents are empowered, and when young people are given the values, skills and opportunities they need, communities become stronger and more resilient.”

Elder Ojediran highlighted the importance of supporting young people through values-based education, mentorship, skills development and opportunities that enable them to contribute meaningfully to their communities. He pointed to initiatives supported by the Church, including educational pathways such as BYU–Pathway Worldwide, as part of efforts to expand access to learning and economic opportunities for young Africans.

“Africa’s young people represent one of the continent’s greatest strengths. But potential must be matched with opportunity. That is why we emphasise education, mentorship, skills development and values that prepare young people not only to succeed personally but also to contribute to their families and communities,” he said.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes that service is at the heart of our responsibility to others. Our efforts in Africa are focused on supporting communities through education, healthcare, humanitarian assistance and initiatives that help individuals and families become more self-reliant,” Elder Ojediran added. The convergence of seasoned speakers from Liberia and beyond served to address issues affecting families, including parenting, education, leadership, youth development, social responsibility and community resilience.

Nobel laureate calls for protection and empowerment of children

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Leymah Gbowee, delivered one of the conference’s keynote addresses, urging families and communities to create environments where children can thrive. She said strong families give children “voice, choice and space” to develop their potential, drawing from her personal experiences and advocacy work supporting vulnerable girls.

Ms. Gbowee highlighted the importance of protecting girls from harmful practices and ensuring they have access to education and opportunities to shape their futures. “When we protect our girls, educate our children and invest in their future, we are investing in the future of our nation. Every child deserves the opportunity to dream, to learn and to become the best version of themselves, and it is our shared responsibility as families and communities to make that possible,” she said.

She challenged families and communities to view investment in children not only as a social responsibility but as a foundation for national development.

Interfaith leaders endorse family-strengthening initiative

Ahead of the conference, the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) endorsed the gathering, describing it as an initiative focused on shared values and national development rather than religious instruction. In a statement delivered by Rev. Dr. Christopher Wleh Toe, General Secretary of the Liberia Council of Churches, the Council said its review found no connection between the conference and doctrinal or proselytising activities.

Representatives from both Christian and Muslim institutions participated in the endorsement, a reflection of the broad-based support for an initiative centred on family wellbeing and community development. The Council noted that Liberia’s history, including years of civil conflict and social disruption, had affected traditional family structures and created new challenges for many households.

It said efforts to strengthen families must recognise Liberia’s realities while addressing challenges such as poverty, gender-based violence, maternal mortality, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse. "If we are to strengthen families in Liberia, we must first acknowledge the realities many of our households face today. Addressing poverty, gender-based violence, maternal mortality, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse requires a collective commitment from government, faith communities, civil society and families themselves,” it noted.

The endorsement reinforced the conference’s positioning as a platform for collaboration among faith communities, government institutions, civil society organisations and families.

Church begins construction of 116-bed maternity hospital

As part of its humanitarian commitment to Liberia, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, broke ground for a new 116-bed maternity hospital on Duport Road in Paynesville, Montserrado County. The facility will transform the existing Duport Road Health Center into a modern maternity hospital equipped with delivery suites, operating theatres, laboratories and a neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital is expected to expand access to quality maternal and newborn care in one of Greater Monrovia’s fastest-growing communities, where demand for healthcare services has increased significantly.

Liberia’s First Lady and Maternal and Neonatal Health Champion, Kartumu Y. Boakai, described the project as a major step towards improving healthcare outcomes for mothers and newborns. “Today transcends a groundbreaking ceremony. What once represented hope is now becoming a symbol of transformation,” she said, adding that “True faith gives. True faith builds. True faith transforms. When we invest in maternal health care, we are strengthening the future of our nation.”

Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto said the project aligns with Liberia’s efforts to reduce preventable maternal and neonatal deaths. “If there is one project that I could complete before my tenure is over, this Duport Road Maternal Center should be that project,” she said, thanking the Church for its partnership and said the facility would contribute significantly to improving access to specialised maternal healthcare.

Representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Senior Presidential Advisor Prof. Dr. Augustine Konneh described the project as a milestone in Liberia’s healthcare transformation agenda. “Protecting mothers and newborns is not only a health priority; it is a governance imperative and a moral duty,” he said.

Government and community leaders call for collective action

The conference also featured contributions from government representatives, faith leaders, educators and youth advocates who stressed that strengthening families requires collective action.

A message from First Lady Kartumu Boakai reaffirmed her commitment to maternal health, child welfare and family development, linking the maternity hospital project with the broader objectives of the conference.

Deputy Minister for Children and Social Protection Gahme Tokpa highlighted the vulnerability facing many Liberian children and called for stronger collaboration among government, families, faith communities and development partners. He said addressing challenges affecting children requires tackling the economic and social pressures that weaken households. “The challenges facing Liberia's children cannot be addressed by the government alone. We must strengthen collaboration among families, faith communities, development partners and other stakeholders while tackling the economic and social pressures that continue to place many households under strain,” he said.

Former Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor, participated as a panellist, while Archbishop Gabriel Jubwe and other faith leaders contributed perspectives on the moral responsibilities of communities in supporting families.

Youth advocate Abigail Freeman provided insights into the aspirations and challenges facing young Liberians, including education, employment opportunities and migration pressures.

Recognising contributions and expanding regional reach

The conference recognised individuals and organisations contributing to family and child welfare, including Abdul Manaf Kemokai, who received recognition associated with the 2025 Family Values Award for his advocacy and support for Liberian children. Organisers said the conference has continued to grow as a pan-African platform for dialogue and action on family wellbeing and youth empowerment. Previous editions have been held in Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone, with each host country bringing local perspectives to discussions on strengthening families and communities.

Organisers announced that the 2027 edition of the conference will be held in Cotonou, Benin, extending the initiative’s reach into francophone West Africa. “Strengthening families is not the responsibility of one institution alone. It requires governments, faith communities, civil society, families and individuals working together. When we unite around shared values and practical solutions, we can build communities where every person has the opportunity to flourish,” Elder Ojediran insisted.

The Liberia edition of the Strengthening Families Conference highlighted the importance of partnerships among faith organisations, governments and communities in addressing social challenges and creating opportunities for future generations.

About The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Africa:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been present in West Africa for more than five decades, with its first congregations emerging in Nigeria and Ghana before the Church was formally organised in the region following 1978. Today, West Africa is among the fastest-growing regions of the global Church, which reports a worldwide membership of approximately 17.8 million. The Church's Africa West Area, headquartered in Accra, Ghana, oversees operations across 16 countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Senegal, Guinea, Mali and The Gambia.

The region is served by a network of stakes, wards, districts, branches and missions, alongside temples in Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire. Beyond worship, the Church sustains an extensive humanitarian and community-development programme in West Africa, supporting maternal and child health, clean-water initiatives, education and vocational training, family-history services and emergency relief, often in partnership with governments and local organisations.