The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is following with deep concern the reports of renewed military confrontation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson strongly calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges the parties to resume talks to seek a peaceful solution

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s continued commitment to work with the parties in support of a consensual political process in the interest of the country.

To this end, the Chairperson calls on the parties to engage with the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President H.E Olusegun Obasanjo.