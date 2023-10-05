The African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP), and its Uganda Chapter, in collaboration with the Uganda Episcopal Conference is organizing a Refresher Program on the theme "Contribution of Journalists and Media Practitioners Toward an Integral Ecology According to the Encyclical 'Laudato Si' of Pope Francis", from November 5 to 11, 2023, at the Ulrika Guest House, in Kampala, Uganda.

The African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP), with members across the continent is an esteemed media practitioner’s continental organization headquartered in Lomé (Togo). One of UCAP's primary objectives is to contribute to the personal and spiritual growth of media professionals, including communicators and journalists. It serves as a meeting point and coordination center for apostolic and professional activities in evangelism and human development. Furthermore, UCAP has actively expanded its collaborative network with non-Catholic organizations within its operational scope.

It’s in line with these endeavors that UCAP is organizing the Kampala refresher program. The primary aim of this program is to enhance the capacity of media professionals and propose effective approaches to address environmental issues, which are integral to the sustainable development of our beloved African continent. This gathering will bring together Catholic media practitioners and secular journalists from across Africa to receive refresher training on working with the church in developing sustainable mechanisms that promote environmental restoration and enable ecosystems to function naturally.

Pope Francis, in his encyclical "Laudato Si", emphasizes the need for this pan-African organization to train journalists and media personnel on their roles and responsibilities in collaborating with the church and the state to combat environmental degradation caused by ignorance, greed, selfishness, and the lack of a clear vision for integral development. UCAP, as the voice of the church and other stakeholders, is uniquely positioned to raise awareness about these concerns and highlight successful initiatives that inspire others to adopt environmentally friendly practices.

The encyclical stresses that God entrusted the earth and its resources to humanity, appointing us as stewards and caretakers rather than destroyers. This concept, referred to as integral ecology, will serve as a long-term source of inspiration for assuming responsibility in the face of practices that negatively impact climate change. We believe there is a spiritual dimension to understanding climate change, especially when viewed through the lens of faith and aligned with the latest scientific reports.

Registration is now open online at: https://apo-opa.info/46GneBb

For more information about the UCAP Pan-African refresher program, please use the undersigned contact details. We also invite any person and organization interested in environmental issues, media development and sustainable human development to please contact us for any financial, material or/and technical support for the success of this Pan-African seminar for a positive ecological impact. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainable development in Africa.

Contacts:

Charles AYETAN

President of UCAP

Tel. +228 99 80 21 98

Email: ucap.official@gmail.com

charles.ayetan@gmail.com

08 BP 8571, Lomé 08

Lomé, TOGO

Charles NDAWULA

President of UCAP-Uganda

Tel. +256 752 649543

Email: ckndawula@gmail.com

Kampala, UGANDA

About UCAP:

The African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP) is a continental organization dedicated to promoting communication within the Catholic Church and its partners in Africa. With a mission to foster spiritual growth, collaboration and responsible journalism. UCAP works tirelessly to spread the Gospel and support developmental initiatives across the African continent.