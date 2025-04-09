The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.UAR-AUB.org) will hold its 16th General Assembly from June 18 to 20, 2025 in Abidjan, capital of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, under the theme: Empowering the media: what strategies for financial and technological resilience and innovative content?

This high-level meeting will bring together Directors General representing the media, the broadcasting industry, officials, experts, academics, content creators from across the continent, representatives of sister Unions and partners. This year's event aims to explore the challenges and opportunities offered by the evolution of digital technologies in the broadcast media sector.

The AUB aims to examine all the possibilities available to African media to obtain quality content amidst scarcity of financial resources, competitiveness and significant technological development. Broadcasters in Africa will also address the issue of satellite broadcasting costs which are increasingly weighing on their organizations' budgets.

During this General Assembly, the African Union of Broadcasting will reward excellence in African broadcast production at the grand AUB MEDIA AWARDS 2025.

The African Union of Broadcasting is the largest organization of media professionals in Africa, bringing together public and private radio and television broadcasters and associate members. The AUB is responsible for developing all segments of television and radio broadcasting in Africa. It works to develop the exchange of authentic African content through its content distribution platform, AUBVISION.

Press contact:

Email: contact@uar-aub.org

Tel: +221 338 21 16 25