The London-based New African magazine (www.NewAfricanMagazine.com) today released its highly anticipated annual listing of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024.
The list celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world over the past year.
One of New African’s readers likened the Most Influential Africans feature to a ‘large family get-together, where we come together at the end of the year and share their various achievements throughout the year.'
Anver Versi, Editor of New African commented "I had never thought of our 100 Most Influential Africans (MIA) feature in quite that way but now I think our friend has really nailed it and given it a special African flavour, the Ubuntu motto - I am because we are. We need this because I cannot recall the world being so polarised, so divided, so stone-faced in the face of terrible man-made atrocities."
Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change: Africa at the forefront
With Artificial Intelligence (AI) dominating the technology headlines this year, the Science and Academia section is replete with a number of African experts deeply involved in the subject.
While the technology can bring numerous opportunities to tackle some of the endemic issues, it is not without its pitfalls. Ethiopian-born, Abeba Birhane, conducted research that revealed how large-scale image datasets commonly used to develop AI systems contained racist and misogynistic labels as well as offensive images. Also addressing the ethical concerns around AI and inherent biases in the algorithm are fellow experts Rediet Abebe and Joy Buolamwini.
Climate Change remains a pressing issue, and Africa's leaders, from Public Office to Business to Civil Society are fully engaged in tackling this vital concern.
For example, Senegalese Ibrahima Cheikh Diong entered the list after taking on the role of executive director for the newly formed Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, which will have a direct impact on how developing nations will be able to respond to the worst effect of the climate crisis.
Michael Kakande was also nominated for being a fierce campaigner for climate justice and facilitating the participation of Africa's youth in the global conversation.
A defining year for Development Finance Institutions
This year was in many ways a defining year for Development Financial Institutions, exemplified by the sheer number of entries in the Business section of the list. Dr Sidi Ould Tah from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Samaila Zubairu from the Africa Finance Corporation, Thierno-Habib Hann of Shelter Afrique, Akinwumi Adesina and Hassatou Diop N'Sele from the African Development Bank, Prof Benedict Oramah from the African Export-Import Bank, Alain Ebobissé from Africa50 and Manuel Moses from African Trade&Investment Development Insurance, all feature.
Olympic Glory: Celebrating Africa's sports heroes
In the year of the Paris Olympics, there is a special salute to the Olympic medallists in our sports category. Letsile Tebogo, who stole the show at the 200m final to bring Botswana its first Gold medal; Sifan Hassan, who became the first female athlete to win medals in the 5K, 10K and Marathon (Olympic Record) events in the same game; and also Imane Khelif, who's gold medal was a victory not just in boxing but also racial prejudice.
The 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024 edition of New African offers an in-depth look at the lives and achievements of the extraordinary individuals shaping the African narrative on the continent and abroad. Their stories serve as a source of inspiration and a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the African spirit.
See below the list in full or visit https://apo-opa.co/4iVuMqk
The 100 Most Influential Africans 2024 List
Politics and Public Service
- Bassirou Diomaye Faye
- Kemi Badenoch
- Muhammad Ali Pate
- Claver Gatete
- Ali Mohamed
- King Mohamed VI
- Ronald Lamola
- Yemi Osinbajo
- Nardos Bekele-Thomas
- Ibrahima Cheikh Diong
Business
- Robins Tchale-Watchou
- Fatima Tambajang
- Dr Sidi Ould Tah
- Samaila Zubairu
- Thierno-Habib Hann
- Akinwumi Adesina
- Tariye Gbadegesin
- Adebayo Ogunlesi
- Wale Tinubu
- Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede
- Prof Benedict Okey Oramah
- Moulay Hafid Elalamy
- Olugbenga Agboola
- Alain Ebobissé
- Tunde Olanrewaju
- Nassef Sawiris
- Aliko Dangote
- Ismael Belkhayat
- Hassatou Diop N'sele
- Jeremy Awori
- Manuel Moses
- Hassanein Hiridjee
- Rene Awambeng
Civil Society
- Joseph Moses Oleshangay
- Mohamed Adow
- Michael Kakande
- Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli
- William Asiko
- Eva Omaghomi
- Nelson Amenya
- Helmy Abouleish
- Binaifer Nowrojee
Science&Academia
- Elhadj As Sy
- Chinasa T. Okolo
- Tshilidzi Marwala
- Prof Colleen Masimirembwa
- Prof Moses Obimbo Madadi
- Rediet Abebe
- Rachid Guerraoui
- Abdoulaye Diabaté
- Joy Buolamwini
- Abeba Birhane
Opinion Shapers
- Miatta Fahnbulleh
- Olajide Olatunji
- Carlos Lopes
- Zain Verjee
- John-Allan Namu
- Vera Songwe
- Nesrine Malik
- Tayo Aina
- Thebe Ikalafeng
- Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi
- Hannah Ryder
- Ayman Mohyeldin
- Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
Creative
- Zineb Sedira
- Rita Mawuena Benissan
- Iansmith Mwenda
- Idris Elba
- Ken Wakia
- Adejoké Bakare
- Ayra Starr
- Selma Feriani
- DJ Edu
- Eugene Mbugua
- Chigozie Obioma
- Kamel Daoud
- Tesfaye Urgessa
- Mehdi Qotbi
- DBN Gogo
- Yinka Ilori Amina
- Lola Shoneyin
- Ekow Eshun
- Zhong FeiFei
- Mati Diop
- Hassan Hajjaj
- Koyo Kouoh
- Mo Harawe
- Victoria Kimani
Sports
- Patrice Motsepe
- Letsile Tebogo
- Imane Khelif
- Tunde Onakoya
- Gelson Fernandes
- Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane
- Biniam Girmay
- Ademola Lookman
- Ruth Chepng'etich
- Omar Berrada
- Sifan Hassan
About New African:
Published continuously since 1966, the English language monthly has consistently brought an African point of view to international news. It is the essential magazine for government officials, businessmen, professionals and Africa-watchers. New African is distributed in over 100 countries, and consulted whenever Africa is mentioned. The leading commentator on African affairs and Africa’s best selling magazine.
The December / January 2025 issue of New African is one of the biggest of the year, most of it crammed with scintillating profiles and high-quality portraits of the best and brightest Africans of 2024. This issue will once again be a sure-fire source of animated discussion within Africa and abroad as readers discuss our choice of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024.