On 20-25 July 2024, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs visited Egypt, Israel and Qatar. In Egypt met with H.E. Amb. Ismail Khairat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs and Egyptian Expatriates, and H.E. Amb. Ahmed Shaheen, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia-Pacific, Australia and New Zealand Affairs, while in Israel he met with H.E. Mr. Israel Katz, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israe, and in Qatar he met with H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State of Qatar. The Vice Minister discussed and exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, especially in Gaza, with the three counterparts, and also sought support in negotiation on the release of the 6 remaining Thai hostages in Gaza.

All three countries had good relations with Thailand, and shared the same view that releasing all hostages are top priority to every country, and pledged their support to Thailand on the matter, despite challenging difficulties. The Vice Minister also discussed important bilateral cooperation with the three countries.

On the same occasion, the Vice Minister also donated 100,000 USD to the Egyptian Red Crescent to support their work on humanitarian assistance missions, visited Thai Students' Association in Cairo Under The Royal Patronage, and also visited the Thai workers in Israel.