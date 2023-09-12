The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that Olakunle Williams, CEO of Tetracore Energy, will speak at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 – scheduled to take place from October 16–20 in Cape Town. During various panel discussions and investors forums, Williams will spearhead dialogue around Africa’s sustainable energy future, and the role gas investment and infrastructure expansion plays.

As the CEO of the integrated energy company Tetracore Energy, Williams assumes a pivotal role in guiding the strategic direction of the organization. His leadership is characterized by a relentless pursuit of expanding the company's footprint within the African energy market. With a clear vision and unwavering commitment, Williams is dedicated to advancing energy solutions across the continent.

Tetracore Energy is a leading force in Africa's energy sector, dedicated to providing clean and cost-effective energy solutions. With a growing portfolio in Nigeria and beyond, the company serves a diverse range of clients, from power producers to industries and commercial sectors. The Tetracore Group comprises one affiliated company and two subsidiaries, each playing a vital role across the entire energy value chain. Tetracore Energy Limited, the parent company, leads the charge, while Infini Power Limited (IPL) serves as the Independent Power Producer and Power Infrastructure Vehicle. Tetracore Energy Limited (Ghana) signifies the first step in its expansion journey across Africa, and Tetracore Energy Limited (Equatorial Guinea) represents its commitment to delivering energy solutions beyond Nigeria's borders. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint across Africa and delivering sustainable energy solutions that empower both domestic and industrial users.

Tetracore Energy has not only entered but fully funded, developed, and expanded its presence in the downstream gas and gas-to-power markets within Nigeria. This expansion has resulted in a sustained supply capacity exceeding an impressive 70 million standard cubic feet per day (mscfd). The company has become a reliable source of gas supply to major entities, contributing significantly to the nation's energy infrastructure.

In a forward-looking move, Tetracore Energy, in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN) and IPL, signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) earlier this year. The PPA aims to provide independent power to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme Industrial Park in Odukpani, Cross Rivers State, and Emeyal-1 in Ogbia, Bayelsa State. The GACN, established in 2020, facilitated this agreement as part of its mission to implement the Nigerian Gas Master Plan and manage domestic gas supply, especially to the power sector. The PPA is set to enhance the availability of reliable power for park tenants who require efficient and effective electricity supply for its operations.

Meanwhile, the company has also set its sights on delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) logistics and downstream solutions to meet the energy needs of Equatorial Guinea's domestic market. The project includes supplying 300 metric tons per day of LNG to power a 38 MW Power Plant and support an annual cement production capacity of one million metric tons at the Akoga, Kogo Cement Factory.

Additionally, in collaboration with Jakovie Energy, the company is spearheading the development of an Energy Park in Ore, Ondo State. This visionary project encompasses the establishment of Small Scale Mini-LNG and CNG facilities with capacities of 10 mscfd and 4 mscfd, respectively. Additionally, Tetracore Energy is planning the implementation of a ‘Build Own and Operate’ piped natural gas delivery system within the park. This includes a 40 mscfd PRMS x 5km pipeline designed to efficiently deliver gas within the Industrial Park, extending its benefits to end-users in remote areas.

“Tetracore Energy's activities in Africa's energy sector exemplifies its commitment to driving sustainable growth and development by investing in various gas projects and infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships, innovative solutions, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the company is contributing to a more energy-secure and sustainable Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Tetracore Energy, under the leadership of Williams, takes the stage at AEW 2023. The company’s insights will be crucial for addressing challenges and opportunities related to energy infrastructure, particularly in gas. These insights will be pivotal for driving sustainable development, powering economic growth, and ensuring energy security across the African continent.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 will unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. For more information about AEW 2023, visit https://AECWeek.com