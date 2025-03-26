Quidax (www.Quidax.io), Africa's leading crypto exchange (https://apo-opa.co/4iJT3iS), has announced a strategic collaboration with Tether (https://apo-opa.co/4iJWGFv), the largest company in the digital asset industry. This collaboration aims to enhance blockchain education in Africa by equipping users with knowledge about Bitcoin and stablecoins, starting in Nigeria and Ghana.

Through this collaboration, Quidax (https://apo-opa.co/3E4Qw3v) and Tether aim to empower over 15,000 people and businesses with the knowledge to leverage digital assets. The collaboration will include financial literacy campaigns, thought leadership, interactive workshops, and community engagement efforts designed to equip users with the knowledge to navigate the digital asset ecosystem safely and effectively.

“With rising interest in digital assets across Africa, stablecoins like USDT (https://apo-opa.co/4l1aqgw) provide a reliable way for people to store value and conduct business transactions with ease,” said Buchi Okoro, CEO of Quidax. “Collaborating with Tether allows us to bridge the knowledge gap and drive broader education of cryptocurrency in a way that benefits everyday people.”

USDT, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, plays a crucial role in financial inclusion by providing stability amid currency volatility and enabling seamless cross-border payments. With Africa emerging as a key player in the global crypto economy, this collaboration aligns with the region’s growing demand for digital financial education.

“At Tether, we are committed to fostering financial education and empowering communities with the tools they need to navigate the digital economy. Africa is at the forefront of blockchain adoption, with Ghana and Nigeria among the most prominent emerging markets. Through this collaboration with Quidax, we aim to give individuals and businesses the knowledge to leverage digital assets consciously. By collaborating on financial education, we are laying a foundation for a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem.” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether.

Quidax and Tether are working toward a more inclusive and empowered financial ecosystem in Africa by fostering financial literacy and expanding access to digital assets education.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3E4QyZb

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4i5ENjr

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3XzrdNM

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4i5F71D

Quidax Global Community (Telegram): https://apo-opa.co/42hXJ9M

Quidax Academy: https://apo-opa.co/3FRaoYm

About Quidax:

Quidax is an African-founded cryptocurrency exchange (https://apo-opa.co/4iJT3iS) that makes it easy for anyone to buy, sell, store and transfer cryptocurrencies. Quidax additionally enables OTC trading and gives fintech companies the tools to offer cryptocurrency services to customers through a dedicated crypto API (https://apo-opa.co/4l4zXWc).

Quidax was officially launched in 2018 and has customers in more than 70 countries.

About Tether:

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape, with a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.