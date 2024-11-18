TelCables Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Fernando Fernandes, has been honoured as one of the 100 Leading Telecoms&Digital Economy Personalities in Nigeria by the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON). This prestigious recognition will be unveiled in ATCON’s flagship publication, 100 Leading Telecoms&Digital Economy Personalities in Nigeria, which will be launched at ATCON’s 31st Anniversary event on 6 December 2024 in Lagos.

The ATCON book, first launched in 2018, highlights the contributions of key figures who have driven innovation, creativity, and growth within Nigeria’s telecommunications and ICT sector. Fernando Fernandes’ inclusion in this esteemed list highlights his exceptional leadership and the significant impact TelCables Nigeria has made under his guidance in transforming the country’s telecommunications landscape.

“It is an honour to be recognised among the leading personalities who have shaped the future of Nigeria’s telecommunications and digital economy,” said Fernando Fernandes. “This achievement is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative efforts of the entire TelCables team. We remain committed to driving innovation and growth in the sector.”

Mr. Olusola Teniola, President of ATCON, emphasised that the book profiles individuals whose creativity has attracted local and international recognition, contributing to the advancement of Nigeria's telecom and ICT industries.

This recognition strengthens TelCables’ positioning as a leader in Nigeria’s telecoms sector and further solidifies Fernando Fernandes' reputation as a key figure in driving the sector’s progress.

About TelCables Nigeria and West Africa:

TelCables West Africa is powered by the Angola Cables network, a multinational telecommunications company operating in the wholesale market. The company operates connectivity, IT solutions and services as well as international data circuit capacity and IP Transit via submarine cables. As the most connected network operator in Africa, we provide secure, low-latency direct routings from West Africa to the USA and South America and from West Africa to London.

With our presence across several Nigerian IP hubs from Lekki, WACS CLS, Medallion DC, Rack Centre and others, and connections across Africa via the Djoliba network, we can connect your business to the world.

For more information, please go to: https://TelCables.ng