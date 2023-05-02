Global innovative technology brand TECNO (www.TECNO-mobile.com) just unveiled its latest breakthrough on material innovation in smartphone design - the “Magic Skin” in Africa, making it the first to bring this innovative materials to African consumers. It is a brand-new material technology which promises to create phone backs that are skin-friendly, stylish, and easy-to-clean. This new material will be integrated into the body of TECNO's phones and applied to CAMON, SPARK and POP series, ensuring African consumers stay abreast of the global trends on smartphone design innovations.

Stylish Design with Skin-friendly Touch

Magic Skin boasts a sleek and stylish design that features a delicate texture, a softer touch, and a better color effect. The vivid colors and vibrant patterns of the phone back cover make it super chic. TECNO has meticulously tailored Magic Skin to suit the distinctive positioning of each product line, giving each product its own unique style.

The design is the outcome of extensive user research. TECNO designers carried out multiple rounds of surveys among thousands of African consumers to obtain insights into their aesthetic preferences and functional demands. The team then refined every aspect of the process, from perfecting the color implementation to scrutinizing the quality of the patterns.

Moreover, Magic Skin has been engineered to reduce the weight and thickness of the back cover while maintaining durability and practicality. This creates a more seamless integration with the phone, resulting in a comfortable grip.

Dense Molecular Structure Provides Stain Resistance

The benefits of Magic Skin extend far beyond its aesthetic appeal. It is not only visually pleasing, but also easy to clean. To achieve optimal performance, a variety of materials were tested and evaluated. The final launch of Magic Skin is a unique blend of polymers and micro-particles that create a very dense molecular structure.

This dense molecular structure makes the material resistant to stains and spills, making it perfect for everyday use. Whether you spill coffee or wine on your phone case, Magic Skin can be effortlessly wiped clean, without leaving any residual marks or stains.

Furthermore, the advanced manufacturing process also ensures that Magic Skin can withstand extreme conditions. The material is not only waterproof, but also resistant to abrasion, and can maintain its stability in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C. In laboratory tests, Magic Skin has demonstrated its superiority in various aspects, such as resistance to denim fabric abrasion, prevention of lipstick and perfume stains, and protection against UV light exposure.

Don’t Stop Creating for Consumers

By introducing Magic Skin, TECNO once again demonstrates its unwavering commitment to delivering stylish and innovative designs that incorporate the latest technologies. This launch is just one of the many milestones on TECNO's journey towards materials and design innovation, as it continues to push the boundaries and create new possibilities for the future.

About TECNO:

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.TECNO-mobile.com.