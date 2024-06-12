As the first incubator for technological enterprises in Morocco, Technopark signed five major partnership agreements during Gitex Africa 2024, to strengthen the Moroccan startup ecosystem and promote innovation and sustainable development. One of these agreements was with Kaoun International, the organizer of GITEX Africa (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), aimed at exploring future collaboration opportunities and promoting mutual growth

Download document: https://apo-opa.co/3KCavGC

A Beacon of Success: Our operational sites in Casablanca, Rabat, Tangier, Agadir, Essaouira, and the Souss-Massa Innovation City collectively house 450 permanent resident startups. We boast an impressive 86% success rate for startups during their incubation period and a 95% overall satisfaction rate among our enterprises.

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Technopark Morocco is committed to empowering entrepreneurs. Our facilities provide a collaborative environment where ideas thrive, and businesses prosper. We are proud that 35% of our startups are exporting their services across four continents, demonstrating our global reach and influence.

A Thriving Startup Ecosystem: Based on Technopark's extensive experience, several best practices have been instrumental in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem. Offering comprehensive support programs tailored to startups' needs, including incubation, acceleration, mentorship, and access to funding, has been crucial. Cultivating strategic local and international partnerships with investors, corporations, academic institutions, and government entities has facilitated access to resources, expertise, and market opportunities.

Global Startup Success: Prioritizing innovation and technology-driven entrepreneurship at Technopark has enabled startups to develop scalable solutions and compete in global markets. Encouraging startups to expand internationally and facilitating cross-border collaborations has broadened their market reach and enhanced their competitiveness. We have strong partnerships with Spanish, French, U.S., and Canadian accelerators, and proudly, over 35% of our startups are exporting internationally.

Key Performance Indicators Over the Last 20 Years: Over the past two decades, Technopark has tracked several key performance indicators to measure our impact and success, including the number of startups supported, which exceeds 3,000, and the creation of more than 15,000 direct and indirect jobs. Our success rate during incubation stands at 86%, with an overall satisfaction rate of 95%. Additionally, 36% of our startups are now exporting internationally.

Join Us in Our Journey: We invite all stakeholders to join us in this journey towards a more innovative Africa. Together, we can build a brighter future for the continent and its people.

About Technopark Morocco:

Technopark Morocco is a leading technology park in Morocco, providing a dynamic ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs in the ICT sector. Since its inception, Technopark Morocco has been at the forefront of promoting technological innovation and contributing to the economic development of Morocco and beyond.