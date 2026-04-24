High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 22nd of April, 2026 the TBA delegation also met with the Abuja Investment Company Limited, discussions focused on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models for infrastructure financing, culminating in a site visit to the Garki Ultra-Modern Market a practical example of successful PPP implementation.

This visit provided valuable, hands-on insights aligned with TBA’s mandate, further strengthening knowledge exchange and cooperation between Tanzania and Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.