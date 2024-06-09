For us all at SYNCTHESIS, we are thrilled to have participated as a collaborator in onboarding projects and companies at the just-concluded Gitex Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com) in Marrakech, Morocco.

SYNCTHESIS (https://Syncthesis.com) is an agency Connecting Ideas and Creating Solutions.

Our involvement in this prestigious event has been a truly enriching experience, allowing us to engage with some of the brightest minds and most innovative projects in the industry.

Throughout the event, we had the opportunity to connect with various stakeholders, share our expertise, and contribute to discussions that are shaping the future of embodied projects across the continent. We are particularly proud of the synergies created and the collaborative spirit that was evident in every session and workshop.

Gitex Africa 2024 has provided a unique platform for us to showcase our commitment to advancing embodied technologies and sustainable practices. We have gained invaluable insights and forged new partnerships that we believe will drive significant progress in our field.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the organizers, our fellow collaborators, and all the participants who made this event a resounding success. Syncthesis (https://Syncthesis.com) is excited about the future and looks forward to continuing our work with such an inspiring community. Together, we can achieve great things and contribute to the development and success of embodied projects and companies in Africa and beyond.