The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council have announced that the highly anticipated second edition of the SuperBridge Summit 2024 (https://SuperBridgeDubai.com) will be held on 15-16 October 2024, at the One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai. The two-day summit will coincide with GITEX Global, bringing together future leaders of the global economy in one venue.

The theme of this year’s summit – ‘Innovate for Next Gen’, will explore diverse elements shaping the future of global economy, across five key topics: ‘Economic Powerhouse’, ‘Technology and Industrial Transformation’, ‘Leadership and Human Equity’, ‘Life and Wellbeing’, and ‘Wealth and Investment’. The term ‘innovate’ in the theme embodies a proactive approach to seeking solutions for the world’s most urgent challenges, while ‘Next Gen’ underscores the multi-dimensional facets of global economic forces, technology, leadership, wellbeing and investment.

Following the success of last year’s edition, which hosted 58 revered speakers - including seven ministers from such as UAE, Egypt, Pakistan, Morocco, Benin, and Lebanon - several key speakers have expressed their interest in returning. The inaugural summit welcomed over 400 chairpersons and CEOs, and over 2000 C-level attendees, collectively overseeing a capital base of USD 3.5 trillion across 140 financial institutions with a combined corporate wealth of USD 900 billion. The summit also saw participation from the representatives of the UAE Ministry of Economy and leading conglomerates such as Trip.com, Asset Management One (Japan), and Beijing Academy of AI, among others.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and DWTC, said: “Hosting the SuperBridge Summit 2024 underscores our strategic role as a global nexus for innovation and cross-regional investments. Our advanced financial infrastructure, commitment to cutting-edge technologies, and visionary leadership align seamlessly with the summit's focus on fostering the next generation of leaders. Dubai’s dedication to economic diversification, high living standards, and thriving business environment make it the perfect destination to inspire and connect global innovators.”

Vanessa Xu, Executive Chairman&CIO of VS Partners and co-founder of the SuperBridge Council, added: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the second edition of the SuperBridge Summit, which represents a visionary and bold initiative made possible through our collaboration with DWTC. The resounding success of last year’s edition is a testament to the burgeoning economic prowess of the world’s east and south. The summit serves as a hub for interdisciplinary and international partnerships, highlighting emerging talents poised to tackle global challenges directly.”

The SuperBridge Summit is known to be a key enabler of positive economic impact. For instance, Trip.com, the founding sponsor of last year’s summit, inaugurated its Dubai office following the event, undertaking major travel expansion initiatives. Moreover, a prototype and live demo of tokenization platform called Project Diamond of Coinbase Asset Management was featured at the summit. It sparked a lot of engagement, and the platform is now live.

More information about SuperBridge Summit 2024 (https://SuperBridgeDubai.com)