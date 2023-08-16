With profound sadness, I learn of the passing of Kenya Lionesses rugby player, Bernadette Olesia. As the President of Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com), I am deeply saddened by the loss of Bernadette, who made a significant impact on our sport.

Bernadette’s leadership as the Captain of the Northern Suburbs Ladies Team was a testament to her unwavering dedication. Her recent contributions to the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, coupled with her commitment to the Shamas Rugby Foundation, highlighted her exceptional skills and relentless spirit. Bernadette’s absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt across the rugby community.

On behalf of Rugby Africa and myself, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Kenya Rugby Union, Bernadette’s family, friends and teammates. We offer our unwavering support and sympathy. Let us remember Bernadette not only for her accomplishments but for her kindness, determination and passion.

With deepest sympathy,

Herbert Mensah

President of Rugby Africa

Media contact:

Nicole Vervelde

Communications Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women's rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent.