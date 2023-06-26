Two major Sri Lankan export companies participated in the South African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX) 2023, an annual multi-sector trade-show, held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa from 18– 20 June 2023. This year, more than 120 exhibitors from 37 countries participated at SAITX attended by more than 3500 attendees representing importers, wholesalers, retailers, product manufacturers, distributors, agents, government bodies, and entrepreneurs.

The leading Sri Lankan food products company, Ceylon Biscuits Limited (CBL) and Atlas Axillia Co. (Pvt) Ltd (Atlas Sri Lanka), a leading stationery manufacturer and supplier participated in this year’s SAITEX.

CBL promoted a wide range of confectioneries including biscuits and crackers, chocolates, nutri foods and cereals. They introduced a new cereal product called “NatuNu” which is designed especially for the African region. CBL currently exports Milk Short Cake product to South Africa and exports their products to 60 countries including Ghana in West Africa. CBL is now exploring expanding to South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique in East Africa. Sri Lanka is represented in these countries by the Sri Lanka High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa.

Atlas Sri Lanka promoted their stationary products including books, other school products like pens and pencils, bottles and boxes, educational toys, and office stationary products. Atlas has been a leading stationary manufacturer in Sri Lanka for over 60 years and also has successfully entered international markets, especially India and UK. They are now exploring opportunities in African countries.

During a reception hosted by the High Commissioner Prof. Gamini Gunawardane both companies stated that the trade exhibition was successful. CBL stated that they received many trade inquiries and offers from several South African and other African country companies this year compared to the previous year and stated there would be a potential increase in their current export volume to the African region. The High Commissioner appreciated the effort taken by the companies to expand exports and earn much needed foreign exchange for Sri Lanka.