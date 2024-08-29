The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) (https://FootballFoundation.Africa) is delighted to announce Sports20 as the Green Legacy Partner for the Africa Football Business Summit 2024. SPORTS20 has developed a pioneering framework anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As an international cooperation platform, SPORTS20 has a network that unites athletes, clubs, associations and events worldwide to drive sustainable change in the world of sport and beyond.

As a founding member of the Sports20 network, FFA is excited about this collaboration. Sports20 will play a pivotal role in supporting FFA in delivering a sustainable summit and developing a legacy programme for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, which will be presented at the Summit. This legacy programme aims to integrate sustainability into the core of African football, ensuring long-term positive impacts on communities and the environment.

Stefan Wagner of Sports for Future and Tanja Ferkau of IMPCT gGmbH, founders of the Sports20 network, will attend the Summit. Their participation underscores the shared commitment to promoting sustainable practices within the football industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sports20 as our Green Legacy Partner,” said Brian Wesaala, CEO of The Football Foundation for Africa. “This collaboration aligns with our vision of embedding sustainability into the heart of African football. With Sports20’s expertise and support, we are confident that the Africa Football Business Summit 2024 will set new benchmarks for sustainable events. We are also keen to play a significant role in delivering the legacy of AFCON 2027 with support from like-minded organisations like Sports20.”

Stefan Wagner, co-founder of Sports20, expressed his enthusiasm: “Our collaboration with FFA represents a significant opportunity to foster sustainable transformation in African football. Building on our participation (representing TSG Hoffenheim and Sports for Future) at last year’s event, the Summit provides an excellent platform to highlight our joint commitment to sustainability and develop impactful legacy programmes for future tournaments like AFCON 2027.”

Tanja Ferkau, co-founder of Sports20, added: “We are excited to work with FFA and bring together the sports community in Africa and beyond to focus on sustainability. We aim to create lasting positive impacts and look forward to presenting our legacy programme at the Summit.”

The Africa Football Business Summit 2024 will take place in Nairobi. It will gather key stakeholders from the football industry, including clubs, associations, athletes, and business leaders, to discuss and promote best practices in sports business and sustainability.

For more information about the Africa Football Business Summit 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://AFBS.FootballFoundation.Africa.

Contact:

Brian Wesaala

CEO, The Football Foundation for Africa

Email: afbs@footballfoundation.africa

Phone: +254 792 651 421

Website: https://www.FootballFoundation.Africa

About The Football Foundation for Africa:

The Football Foundation for Africa is dedicated to the development of football on the continent through sustainable practices and strategic partnerships. By fostering growth at the grassroots level and promoting professional standards, FFA aims to create opportunities and a positive impact on African communities.

About SPORTS20:

A sustainably transformed world of sports is the vision of the non-profit cooperation platform SPORTS20. The world of sports extends far beyond the realm of sports itself, influencing society and possessing a unique power to inspire and attract people. SPORTS20 harnesses this power to make sports a driver for global sustainable transformation. With the developed SPORTS20 standard based on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a strong international network, SPORTS20 provides a roadmap to achieving this goal. (https://SPORTS20.org)