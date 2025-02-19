Speaking at the pass-out ceremony for 98 officers (including 14 females) who completed a six-month Sub-Unit Commanders Course at the Airborne Training School-Amilcar Cabral (ATSAC) in Nakasongola yesterday, Maj Gen. Mugisha re-echoed the words of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who said, “Training is the backbone of a military. Without training, you can never have a competent force. A modern army is built on ideology, discipline and skills.”

Maj Gen. Mugisha highlighted the President’s vision of transforming training schools like ATSAC into centres of excellence, focused on intellectual development, physical fitness and leadership skills for personnel.

He commended Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, for his leadership in strengthening the effectiveness of the UPDF, highlighting his exemplary dedication to soldiering, unwavering conviction, courage and commitment, as well as his steadfast adherence to transparency and selfless service through rigorous training.

Maj. Gen. Mugisha encouraged the officers to lead with integrity and uphold the core values learned during their training and cautioned them against subversive behaviours such as rumourmongering, sectarianism, and corruption.

Lt. Col. Micki Paul Lokut, the Director of Training and Doctrine- SFC, described the Sub-Unit Commanders Course as essential for preparing young officers for Special Forces operations.

The Commandant of ATSAC, Maj. Richard Mukwaya, praised the graduates for their resilience and teamwork.

“The course was designed to challenge and expand your tactical and leadership skills,” he said.

The top-performing officers included: 2Lt. Matthew Ikondere (Best Overall), Lt. Gordon Andama (Best in Leadership), 2Lt. Vivina Praise Asasira (Best Female), Lt. Ibrahim Luyimbazi (Best in Field), and 2Lt. Raymond Tumusiime (Best in Academics).

Present at the pass-out ceremony were: the Chairman LCV- Nakasongola, Retired Lieutenant Sam Kigula, Nakasongola Cantonment commander, Col. David Mugisha, Brigade Commanders, Directors, and Commanding Officers, among others.