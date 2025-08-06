Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Speaker of the Council of the Nation of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Azzouz Nasri met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Algeria Abdulaziz Ali Al Naama.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

