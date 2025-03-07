SPARK (https://SPARK.Ngo/), in partnership with EYouth and with support from Google.org, has launched the Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub in Egypt - a pioneering platform designed to equip 25,000 individuals across the MENA region with essential skills for the tourism industry (Maharat.SPARK.Ngo/).

The launch event, held at the Triumph Plaza Hotel in Cairo, welcomed over 100 stakeholders, including representatives from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism, industry leaders, and digital learning experts. The initiative aligns with Egypt’s national priorities to enhance workforce competitiveness and drive tourism sector growth.

With the tourism sector rapidly evolving, Maharat for Tourism offers free, high-quality training tailored for both aspiring and experienced professionals. The platform provides interactive courses on digital skills, business management, and customer service, ensuring users stay competitive in a dynamic job market.

By bridging the skills gap and building a digitally empowered workforce, this initiative directly contributes to Egypt’s economic resilience and job creation in one of its most vital industries.

A Strategic Partnership with the Ministry of Tourism

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism is an active supporter of the platform, recognising its role in modernising workforce training and driving long-term industry sustainability. “We are proud to launch the Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub, which will provide thousands of individuals with the opportunity to develop essential skills for success in the tourism sector,” said Dina Almasaeid, SPARK’s Regional Programme Director “The support from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism further emphasises the industry-wide commitment to fostering talent and innovation.”

Join the Movement

The Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub is now live and available in both English and Arabic, offering tourism professionals and job seekers the opportunity to advance their careers in the industry. To learn more and enroll in courses, visit: https://Maharat.SPARK.Ngo/

About Maharat for Tourism:

The Maharat for Tourism programme is designed to lead the future of tourism by focusing on green and sustainable practices. It aims to support 25,000 job seekers and small business owners across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Tunisia, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories. The programme offers tailored training in AI, essential soft skills, and advanced digital tools, while also collaborating with governments to create improved regulatory frameworks for tourism.

With the support of Google.org, SPARK has also developed the Maharat for Tourism E-learning Hub, a dynamic online training platform that provides specialised curriculum tailored to different segments of the tourism industry. These include courses on government tourism strategies and policies for policymakers, as well as courses designed for small business owners on managing SMEs in the tourism sector. Additionally, there are modules on experiential tourism operations and event planning and design, aimed at job seekers looking to enter the tourism industry.

The Maharat for Tourism program is set to run until the end of 2025, featuring a series of workshops, events, and meetups across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and other countries in the Middle East.

About SPARK:

SPARK is an international non-governmental development organisation active throughout the Middle East, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe. For over 30 years, SPARK has been creating pathways for young people to rebuild their futures. SPARK provides opportunities for youth, particularly women and refugees, to study, work and grow their own businesses in fragile communities by providing higher (vocational) education scholarships, entrepreneurship development and SME support. All SPARK’s programs are founded in close collaboration with local partner organisations.

About Google.org:

Google.org is the charitable arm of Google, a multinational technology company] The organization has committed roughly US$100 million in investments and grants to nonprofits annually. The organization is noted for several significant grants to nonprofits using technology and data in innovative ways to support racial justice, educational opportunity, crisis response after health epidemics and natural disasters, and issues affecting the San Francisco Bay Area community where it is headquartered. It also hosts regular challenges around the world to stimulate innovative uses of technologies to address local challenges.