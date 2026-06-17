Minister of Mining of the Republic of South Sudan, Losuba Ludoru Wongo, has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – Africa’s premier mining event – taking place from October 14–16 in Cape Town.

His participation comes as South Sudan intensifies efforts to position mining as a cornerstone of economic diversification beyond its petroleum sector, supported by ongoing regulatory reforms and strategic policy development.

Minister Wongo is expected to join fellow African mining leaders during the Ministerial Forum, where he will outline the country’s evolving mining framework and emerging opportunities for international investors and partners. The engagement comes at a pivotal time, as South Sudan advances reforms aimed at strengthening governance, increasing transparency and improving the overall investment climate.

In early 2026, South Sudan advanced its Mining Act Amendment Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committees for technical review. The proposed legislation introduces key structural reforms, including the establishment of a National Gold Refinery to support domestic value addition, alongside plans for a School of Mines to develop local technical expertise and a specialized Mining Police Unit to address illegal mining activities.

In parallel, the country is preparing its Mining Strategic Plan 2026–2030, a roadmap designed to unlock its significant reserves of gold, copper, iron ore and rare earth minerals. The strategy aligns with regional and continental frameworks such as the Africa Mining Vision and aims to position South Sudan as a competitive destination for long-term mineral investment.

Mining is also being integrated into broader infrastructure development plans. Through its Gold-for-Roads framework, South Sudan is leveraging mineral resources to support approximately $2 billion in road construction projects, improving connectivity and opening up new regions for exploration and development.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2026 provides a timely platform for Minister Wongo to engage with policymakers, investors and industry stakeholders, while showcasing South Sudan’s evolving mining landscape and long-term growth potential.